TELUS invests $8 million in the Lower St. Lawrence and the Gaspé Peninsula

99 per cent of households in the territory served by TELUS already have access to the PureFibre network for work, education, entertainment and virtual healthcare

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is pleased to announce an $8 million private investment in the Lower St. Lawrence and the Gaspé Peninsula this year to deploy and update its PureFibre and 5G networks. This investment is paired with the financial contribution of $10.78 million from the Government of Quebec and $6.45 million from the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission), which will accelerate the deployment of 12 new wireless sites on Route 299 from Sainte-Anne-des-Monts to the Gîte du Mont-Albert as well as to the south near the community of Cascapédia-Saint-Jules, on Route 132 between Sainte-Florence and Matapédia and on Route 195 between Matane and Amqui. TELUS’ PureFibre network will also be deployed in Lac-Matapédia, Lac-Casault and Lac des Huit Milles. Planning and preparatory work will begin in 2023 and TELUS plans for the first sites to be operational starting in 2024.

“Connectivity is a true social and community driver of education, digital health care, and economic possibilities, as well as sustainable and modern agriculture. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and promote their attractions,” says Nathalie Dionne, TELUS Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Experience, Quebec. “Ten years ago, we began the ambitious deployment of our PureFibre network, which uses the most sustainable technology available. As of last September, 99 per cent of families and businesses in the territory that we serve in Quebec have access to this technology, and we are very proud of that. Although our private investments are crucial, we commend the commitments from the Government of Quebec and the CRTC to improve wireless coverage in these regions.”

“The Gaspé Peninsula could already boast about being one of the best-served regions in terms of high-speed Internet, and we are delighted with the additional investments to improve cellular coverage,” says Guy Bernatchez, prefect of the Haute-Gaspésie RCM. “Access to connectivity has become an essential service, for both personal, professional, and entrepreneurial purposes. Businesses also benefit from this quality connection, which is very useful for business development in our area.”

“With their mobile devices, our citizens can now stay in contact with their loved ones, and security and emergency services will be improved,” says Andrew Turcotte, prefect of the Matanie RCM. “Thanks to investments in connectivity from TELUS and governments, our community has seen significant economic growth and our tourist attractions are continuing to expand. Our population is growing and more families are moving to our beautiful region.”

“Fibre optic allows entrepreneurs in our beautiful region to equip themselves with the technological tools they need to take things to the next level,” says Chantale Lavoie, prefect of the Matapédia RCM. “We have businesses that have expanded throughout Quebec and elsewhere, and it’s an important advantage for them and for all residents to be connected not only to fibre optic, but to an expanded cellular network.”

“This digital bridge to the future allows us to offer better services in health, education and the community as well as improve road safety,” says Mathieu Lapointe, prefect of the Avignon RCM. “Our communities in the Gaspé Peninsula have the same high-speed Internet service as major cities, and an improved cellular coverage will ensure they remain dynamic and innovative. It guarantees a promising future for the next generations.”

Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $81.2 billion in Canada by 2027, including $11.5 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing, and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks.

In addition to these significant investments, the TELUS team is driven by a desire to bring about positive social changes in the communities where it operates. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members have given over 650,000 volunteer hours and close to $11 million in cash contributions to support local organizations such as Fondation du Centre hospitalier régional de Rimouski, Carrefour-Ressources and Amis des Jardins de Métis. Thanks to the Connecting for Good programs, TELUS has allowed more than 20,500 vulnerable people in Quebec to have access to technologies in order to stay connected to what matters to them the most. TELUS team members in the region have also taken part in National Volunteer Week, in partnership with the Centres d’action bénévole du Québec, and actively participate in TELUS Days of Giving, by providing career advice to young people, offering grocery products to a neighbour in need or by supporting local charities.

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS’ overall capital expenditure guidance for 2023, which was released on February 9, 2023, during the company’s fourth financial quarter of 2022.

