Parenting For Brain Publishes New Studies On Childhood Trauma and its Tremendous Effect

/EIN News/ -- Belmont, California, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parenting For Brain is pleased to announce that it published a series of articles with studies on childhood trauma, offering valuable insights into the complexities of psychological issues children face and providing practical guidance for recovery. The collection delves into the profound impact of childhood trauma, with a particular emphasis on attachment trauma.

Survivors of attachment trauma will be able to identify signs of childhood trauma in adults and find detailed information on how to heal from childhood trauma. Parents of children grappling with trauma will also better understand their children’s experiences and support their recovery.

These articles were published in May in recognition of National Trauma Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. They serve as valuable resources for parents to assist their children in recovering from various forms of trauma.

Attachment Trauma 

One comprehensive article in the collection discusses the causes and effects of attachment trauma, providing useful information and tips for individuals seeking to heal from this type of trauma. Attachment trauma is “a disruption or disturbance in forming a secure emotional bond between a child and their primary caregiver…due to separation, child abuse, deprivation, or maltreatment.”

Some of the main causes of attachment trauma include

  1. Child abuse
  2. Verbal abuse
  3. Family conflicts 
  4. The sudden death of a parent
  5. Emotional neglect 
  6. High-conflict divorce
  7. Domestic violence

Other causes include having emotionally unavailable, manipulative, or immature parents. These situations can make it incredibly difficult for children to form a secure attachment with their parents. As a result, children may develop insecure attachment styles, including anxious, avoidant, and disorganized attachment styles. 

Childhood trauma can also result in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, such as anxiety, emotional dysregulation, attachment disorders, and relationship difficulties that may follow them well into adulthood. As adults, they may struggle to form healthy, trusting relationships with people close to them. 

About Parenting For Brain 

Parenting For Brain’s mission is to empower parents to raise healthy, happy, and well-adjusted children without relying on anecdotes or doctrine. It provides evidence-based articles that are easy to understand and based on peer-reviewed research. The goal is to equip parents with the knowledge and tools they need to support their children’s healthy development. If you’d like to know more about Parenting For Brain, please visit their website https://parentingforbrain.com/

