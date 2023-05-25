Bubblr Rebrands Its AI Consumer App as "AI Seek" to Reflect Enhanced User Experience and Ethical Approach

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc. (OTC QB: BBLR), now operating as Ethical Web AI, an ethical technology company dedicated to the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform and the advancement of a better Internet, is proud to announce the renaming of its innovative consumer AI app from GPT Dynamic to AI Seek.

The decision to change the app's name was driven by Bubblr's commitment to meeting the expectations of its users and adhering to Apple's guidelines. Apple expressed concern about the inclusion of the term GPT in the app's name, prompting a swift response from Bubblr's product development team. They successfully devised a new name, domain, and logo for the app, resulting in the rebranded "AI Seek." Apple has now approved the new name.

CTO of Ethical Web AI, Steve Morris, explained, "The recent changes in Apple's app approval process, specifically the integration of app store application processes into the Test Flight beta testing platform, prompted us to modify the name. While AI Seek is currently a Proof Of Concept (POC) application, we have already completed and tested 95% of the challenging code. We encourage our shareholders who own an Apple iPhone or iPad to request a free version of the POC via TestFlight by emailing us at info@ethicalweb.ai ."

TestFlight testers will have the opportunity to extensively use AI Seek and provide valuable feedback, including bug reports and suggestions for additional features. The development team is already compiling a backlog of requirements for the first Minimum Viable Product (MVP) version, which is scheduled for release on both the Apple App Store and Google's Play Store by the end of June this year.

Morris further elaborated on the origins of AI Seek, stating, "Initially, our focus was not on launching a consumer app. However, the emergence of Chat GPT and other Large Language Model (LLM) AI systems aligned perfectly with our second patent, specifically designed for information search. Upon analyzing the app's financial potential, we recognized the tremendous opportunity it presented."

AI Seek distinguishes itself from traditional LLM AI products through three key features:

1. Superior User Experience: AI Seek delivers its outputs on unique web pages that include dynamically generated hypertext links for recognized entities. These links currently direct users to Wikipedia pages, but we are actively seeking an ethical search engine partner for more accurate link usage. Each page also features a tag cloud of named entities, allowing users to tap on an item to trigger another LLM AI query contextualized within the original prompt. Furthermore, the app's web pages can be easily shared across various platforms.

2. Cost Accessibility: By incorporating the AI Seek code into the main platform app, licensees gain access to LLM AI experiences at a highly discounted rate or even for free. Traditional LLM AI applications can be expensive, with Chat GPT priced at $20 per month. AI Seek presents a significant opportunity for users to leverage these powerful tools with ease.

3. Patent Protection: AI Seek is a simple yet patent-protected app. Any attempts to imitate its functionalities will require a license fee, ensuring the uniqueness and integrity of the product.

Morris added, "During the app's development, I utilized AI Seek to create the financial model, and I was pleasantly surprised by its revenue potential. Therefore, we fully intend to capitalize on this financial opportunity. Our AI-generated financial model indicates a suggested selling price of $15 per month, offering a more affordable alternative to Chat GPT Plus. AI Seek boasts an impressive

"It will be a very significant milestone for Ethical Web AI."

Ethical Web AI, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

