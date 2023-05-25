Ceapro Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- – Q1 2023 sales of $3,500,000 vs $6,172,000 in Q1 2022



– Ended the quarter with $12.6 million in cash allowing funding for planned pipeline development

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our team significantly advanced toward several key milestones related to new product development as well as strategic corporate initiatives. While sales orders were lower during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous all-time record first quarter in 2022, we continue to leverage our solid base business to enable the development of new products and technologies. The priorities being the assessment of avenanthramides as anti-inflammatory products in a Phase 1-2a clinical trial, the scale-up of our PGX Technology for the development of yeast beta glucan as an immune modulator and the commercial scale-up of a malting technology to enable the production and selling of enriched formulations with high concentration of avenanthramides to serve some nutraceutical market segments. In pursuing our objective to successfully position Ceapro as a biopharmaceutical company, the Company expects to advance these projects using our cash on hand while continuing our discussions to assess different market capitalization initiatives and corporate opportunities to unlock value,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development

Clinical Development:

Avenanthramides

Protocol for Phase 1-2a clinical trial, “A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Adaptive, First-in-Human Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Multiple Ascending Oral doses of Avenanthramide,” is ready to go at the Montreal Heart Institute. Full approval was received from the Ethics committee and GMP clinical batches were completed by Corealis. Up to 96 subjects may be included in the study and dosages will escalate from 30 mg to 960 mg according to response. Recruitment is expected to commence in Q2 2023.



Pre-Clinical Development:

Avenanthramides & Oat Beta Glucan

Announced positive results from animal studies conducted by Angiogenesis Foundation on a wound healing model. Both avenanthramides and oat beta glucan stimulated wound healing in mice, significantly improved the speed and quality of the healing process and decreased scar formation. More specifically, avenanthramides suppressed inflammatory cells and beta glucan promoted epithelial progenitor (stem) cells at the scar level making the treated skin look more normal than the untreated skin. This is a major discovery in tissue regeneration and these results will support additional claims for commercial and new products formulated with Ceapro’s oat-based products.

Yeast Beta Glucan (YBG)

Subsequent to quarter, announced positive results from research collaboration with McMaster University researchers demonstrating that PGX-processed YBG is respirable and able to safely and reliably reprogram macrophages in the lungs in pre-clinical mouse models. These results mark another step forward to a go/no-go decision for further evaluation of PGX-YBG microparticles in a Phase 1 clinical study as a potential much-needed therapeutic option for a broad spectrum of fibrotic diseases.



Yeast Beta Glucan/Alginate (YBG-ALG)

Pursued the development of novel drug delivery systems focusing specifically on alginates (ALG) and yeast beta glucan (YBG), generating composites and cross-linked polymers with tuneable properties, which can form strips, pads, masks, or fast-dissolving orodispersible films. Over 100 runs have been performed with PGX YBG-ALG on the PGX Demo scale and these new chemical complexes appear to be currently the most promising commercial application from a cost evaluation and market potential perspective. The Company believes that the exciting results obtained with YBG and/or ALG formulations impregnated with CoQ10 showing superior bioavailability data than commercially available CoQ10 products are appealing for potential licensing partners.



Technology:

Malted technology (Avenanthramides) : Significantly advanced the scale up for the commercial production of enriched formulations with high concentration of avenanthramides to serve some nutraceutical markets.

: Significantly advanced the scale up for the commercial production of enriched formulations with high concentration of avenanthramides to serve some nutraceutical markets. Pressurized Gas eXpanded Technology (PGX): Significantly advanced the design of the PGX-100 pilot plant in collaboration with a European specialized engineering firm and equipment manufacturer and with a local Alberta based engineering procurement and contract management firm (EPCM), which can handle the local building modifications, electrical work and regulatory requirements. This project includes three phases: (1) the design, (2) modifications of the building at Agri Food Discovery Place (AFDP) in Edmonton and detailed design and construction of the PGX modular skids; and (3) the installation testing and commissioning of the PGX-100 in the AFDP building which is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2024. The PGX-100 pilot plant will be a major step towards commercialization of products coming from the use of the Technology.



Corporate:

Ceapro Inc. recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange company.

Pursued licensing discussions with potential partners mostly for YBG-ALG/CoQ10 new chemical entity.

Subsequent to quarter, appointed Mr. Michel Regnier as Senior Vice-President, Technical operations. Mr. Regnier is an experienced and respected Operations Executive and Professional Engineer with 20+ years of progressive technical and leadership experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical and aerospace materials manufacturing industries.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Total sales of $3,500,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $6,172,000 for the comparative period in 2022. The decrease compared to last year was primarily due to a significant decrease in product sales of avenanthramides in USA and to postponed shipments of beta glucan to a major Chinese customer.

Gross margin of 46% in Q1 2023 compared to 64% in Q1 2022 mostly due to inflationary costs and the lower yield derived from the oats used in this quarter as compared to the oats used in the prior quarter which were of exceptionally high quality.

Net loss of $385,000 in Q1 2023 compared to a net profit of $1,813,000 in Q1 2022. Loss was incurred due to lower sales, increased R&D investments as well as increased G&A expenses mostly due to professional fees incurred for assessments of corporate opportunities.

Cash on hand of $12.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

Positive working capital balance of $18,496,554 as of March 31, 2023.



“Despite the fact that inflation is prevailing on all fronts and that sales were mainly impacted by lower orders from USA for avenanthramides, for which we expect the reordering pattern should resume upon completion of re-organization resulting from the spinoff of the consumer division from one major customer, management believes the prospects for the Company remain positive. While we are looking for additional sources of revenues, we feel fortunate to benefit from the support of our long-time partner, Symrise, with whom we have strengthened our relationship in 2022 through the signing of a renewable three-year supply and distribution agreement. This includes minimum annual volumes providing visibility and sustainability of cash flows that will help us to pursue developments and growth opportunities,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.

CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 12,563,469 13,810,998 Trade receivables 2,911,238 2,820,300 Other receivables 54,419 64,808 Inventories (note 4) 4,245,505 3,757,040 Prepaid expenses and deposits 186,949 135,133 Total Current Assets 19,961,580 20,588,279 Non-Current Assets Investment tax credits receivable 854,895 854,895 Deposits 76,954 76,954 Licences (note 5) 11,847 12,588 Property and equipment (note 6) 15,741,886 16,201,755 Total Non-Current Assets 16,685,582 17,146,192 TOTAL ASSETS 36,647,162 37,734,471 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,083,571 1,730,377 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 7) 381,455 370,460 Total Current Liabilities 1,465,026 2,100,837 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term lease liabilities (note 7) 2,151,394 2,248,577 Deferred tax liabilities 990,620 1,095,968 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,142,014 3,344,545 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,607,040 5,445,382 Equity Share capital (note 8 (b)) 16,697,712 16,694,625 Contributed surplus (note 8 (e)) 4,847,400 4,714,404 Retained earnings 10,495,010 10,880,060 Total Equity 32,040,122 32,289,089 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 36,647,162 37,734,471





CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Unaudited 2023 2022 Restated (note 3) Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ Revenue (note 14) 3,494,811 6,171,624 Cost of goods sold 1,888,973 2,457,102 Gross margin 1,605,838 3,714,522 Research and product development 573,687 355,281 General and administration 1,521,445 769,045 Sales and marketing 8,179 5,299 Finance costs (note 10) 88,800 88,035 (Loss) income from operations (586,273 ) 2,496,862 Other (income) expense (note 11) (95,875 ) 123,038 Loss (income) before tax (490,398 ) 2,373,824 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (105,348 ) 560,895 Total net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income for the period (385,050 ) 1,812,929 Net (loss) income per common share (note 17): Basic (0.00 ) 0.02 Diluted (0.00 ) 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 17): Basic 78,251,844 77,686,576 Diluted 78,251,844 78,333,335





CEAPRO INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited 2023 2022 Restated (note 3) Three Months Ended March 31, $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income for the period (385,050 ) 1,812,929 Adjustments for items not involving cash Finance costs 33,800 33,035 Depreciation and amortization 485,253 462,456 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (105,348 ) 560,895 Share-based payments 134,083 14,914 162,738 2,884,229 CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS Trade receivables (90,938 ) (1,447,715 ) Other receivables 10,389 (30,108 ) Inventories (488,465 ) 139,629 Prepaid expenses and deposits (34,397 ) (135,299 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities (646,806 ) (77,608 ) (1,250,217 ) (1,551,101 ) Net (loss) income for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items (1,087,479 ) 1,333,128 Interest paid (33,800 ) (33,035 ) CASH (USED IN) GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS (1,121,279 ) 1,300,093 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (24,643 ) (180,897 ) Deposits relating to the purchase of equipment (17,419 ) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities - (47,754 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (42,062 ) (228,651 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Stock options exercised 2,000 360 Repayment of lease liabilities (86,188 ) (71,219 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (84,188 ) (70,859 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,247,529 ) 1,000,583 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 13,810,998 7,780,989 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12,563,469 8,781,572

The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

