Inspirato to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that Web Neighbor, Chief Strategy Officer, will present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, and will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference. The fireside chat will be at 10:15am ET and investor meetings will be held throughout the day.

Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
InterContinental Barclay Hotel
New York, New York

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations
communications@inspirato.com


Primary Logo

