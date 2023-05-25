Sirona Biochem Engages Atheln Inc. to Strengthen Business Development Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce it has contracted Atheln Inc. ("Atheln"), a leading US consulting firm, to bolster and facilitate Sirona's business activities. This strategic initiative comes at an opportune time, as Sirona prepares for the highly anticipated BIO International 2023 conference in Boston, where it will showcase its groundbreaking anti-aging compound, TFC-1326. Under the guidance of Monica Alfaro Welling, Atheln will spearhead the project team to ensure the success of Sirona's meetings during the conference.



The primary focus of the contract is to meticulously prepare for the BIO International conference, where Sirona aims to establish valuable partnerships for the development and commercialization of TFC-1326. Recognizing the significance of these meetings, the collaboration with Atheln aims to maximize the probability of success. Sirona’s team has secured numerous meetings with organizations and companies that possess complementary resources, capabilities, and a strategic interest in partnerships.

Sirona recognizes that effective communication, thorough preparation, and a clear value proposition significantly enhance the likelihood of finding suitable partners for TFC-1326 at the BIO International conference.

Following the conclusion of the BIO conference, Sirona will continue to work with Atheln to extend its global outreach to companies that did not attend the event. By expanding efforts to establish valuable connections and collaborations, Sirona aims to forge strategic alliances and broaden the reach of its innovative solutions.

About Monica Alfaro Welling, MBA – Commercial/Business Development

With over 30 years of experience in new product planning, strategic planning, portfolio analysis, market development and sales/marketing, business development of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices, Monica has had a unique career in the life science industry. She has been involved in every aspect of the development and commercialization process of early and late-stage technologies and new therapeutic applications. Monica has launched several disruptive technologies including BOTOXand been involved in a number of programs targeting the aesthetic market. Throughout her career, she has led development of commercial strategies including positioning, messaging, KOL development, reimbursement strategies and clinical studies to support positioning. In addition, her experience spans across a multitude of therapeutic areas including dermatology (clinical and aesthetics), oncology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, CNS, pain, addiction, back pain, and orphan diseases. Through her C-suite experience and consulting, Monica has been involved in fundraising (public and private) and licensing activities including profiling of potential strategics, outreach and defining deal terms. Prior to her consulting career, she held executive and management roles at Allergan, Novo Nordisk, and a start-up company. She has an MBA from Southern Danish University in Denmark, as well as a BS in Biology and a BA in Economics from the University of California, Irvine.

About Atheln, Inc.

Atheln helps clients create and execute integrated pharma and biotech product development and commercialization strategies. With a global team of over 100 highly specialized, industry-seasoned experts Atheln’s team excel at risk identification and mitigation, while delivering phase appropriate and customized solutions that maximize value and increase the likelihood of success for our clients. For more information, please visit www.athelnbiomed.com.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is located an hour north of Paris, France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

BOTOX COSMETIC® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem’s forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem’s business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.