Public Mobile launches Canada’s First 5G Subscription Phone Service

For the first time, Public Mobile customers have the ability to access new 5G speeds backed by TELUS’ award-winning network

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Public Mobile announced it launched Canada’s First 5G Subscription Phone Service – a new subscription phone service that offers Canadians a different way to experience mobility, backed by TELUS’ award-winning 5G network. Visit Public Mobile’s website for a special announcement from Jim Senko, Chief of the Unexpected Officer of Public Mobile.

