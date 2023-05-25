Cloudbeds Wins 2023 Travel Tech Titans Award for Redefining the Future of Travel and Hospitality

18 industry experts and leaders awarded the hospitality management platform in the Late Stage Titan ($50M + funding) category

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced it was selected for the inaugural Travel Tech Titans award in the Late Stage Titan ($50M + funding) category. The award recognizes game-changing startups and scale-ups that are redefining the future of travel and hospitality. Cloudbeds was selected for the award from a pool of 200 nominees across 21 countries, representing more than 12,000 employees and with $6.9 billion in funding.

“We’re incredibly proud of this honor and to be recognized for the impact that our technology has on the industry as a whole,” said Adam Harris, CEO of Cloudbeds. “Our mission is to drive revenue and elevate guest experiences through streamlining operations, enabling hospitality businesses to thrive. By reducing time spent on distribution, payments, reservations, reporting, and more, we’re giving back valuable resources for our customers to reinvest into their guests.”

Launched in 2023, the Travel Tech Titans award aims to highlight the incredible innovation and impact seen by travel tech startups. The award is hosted by F-Prime Capital and Eight Road Ventures, two investment firms with a deep understanding of how technology can disrupt the status quo in legacy industries to create positive change. In selecting winners for the Travel Tech Titans, the firms assembled a diverse group of 18 judges who voted for five companies each at the early (0-$10M in funding), mid ($10-$50M), and late ($50M+) stages.

“We have assembled an extraordinary group of judges who bring a diverse set of experiences from across the industry, executives at leading incumbents, successful entrepreneurs who built and exited their own businesses, and investors who are backing the best of the best,” said Gaurav Tuli, Partner at F-Prime Capital. “With their expertise, this annual list will help shine a light on the great work being done in travel tech and identify the future pillars of this industry.”

The Cloudbeds seamlessly combines tools for operations, revenue management, guest experience, and marketing with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help independent hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations and enable memorable guest experiences. By offering a variety of mission-critical functions in a single integrated software platform with an open API, Cloudbeds helps properties maximize revenue while minimizing time spent on administrative tasks. The platform is designed to elevate every aspect of a property – from the business to the staff, to the guests – and equip hospitality leaders with what they need to stay competitive in an evolving market.

To learn more about Cloudbeds, please visit the Cloudbeds website.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Travel Tech Titans

The Travel Tech Titans award recognizes game-changing disruptors in the travel tech industry. Winners are selected by a panel of judges — including leading investors, industry executives, and founders — who review nominations to select the startups and scale-ups who will form the future pillars of the travel tech industry. The Travel Tech Titans are divided into three stages based on the amount of funding raised: Early (0-$10M in funding), Mid ($10-$50M), and Late ($50M+). Travel Tech Titans is organized by F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads Ventures.

