Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,367 in the last 365 days.

Stereotaxis to Participate in 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.

Mr. Fischel will be available on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees.

“We appreciate the invitation by Craig-Hallum and look forward to sharing Stereotaxis’ differentiated technology, clinical value, and growth strategy with investors,” says Mr. Fischel.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com


Stereotaxis Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
investors@stereotaxis.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Stereotaxis to Participate in 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more