From Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - 25 May 2023, 13:05

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of the Philippines, I wish to convey my warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

The Philippines and Azerbaijan have enjoyed cordial ties in the last three decades. I am optimistic that our nations will continue to enjoy friendly relations in the years ahead.

The Philippines stands ready to work with Azerbaijan in addressing global challenges of common concern, such as climate change, energy security, and post-pandemic recovery.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos

President of the Republic of the Philippines

