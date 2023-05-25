The Future of Space Logistics : Opportunities and Innovations in an Evolving Market Forecast, 2030-2040

Space Logistics Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space logistics market garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Cargo spacecrafts are employed by the nation for a variety of different functions, including the provision of propellants and fuel, crew provisioning and operations, maintenance and upkeep, stowage and restraint, waste and disposal, habitation and infrastructure, transportation and carriers, and many others. Commercial cargo transport systems profit greatly from supply trips to space stations such as the International Space Station (ISS) and Tiangong Space Station. In 2012, SpaceEx dispatched a robotic capsule, a Dragon cargo spacecraft derivative, with 400 kg of supplies for NASA's International Space Station (ISS) crew members, including food, clothing, experiments, and spare parts. It brought back the ISS medical samples and broken equipment. It was the first of 12 missions the business was contracted to carry out for NASA. The same SpaceX Dragon cargo ship delivered more than 4,300 pounds of food, experiments, and spare components to the research lab in March 2020 as it prepared to be captured by the robotic arm of the space station. Future Dragon's primary goal is to provide and use a new spacecraft that can instantly connect to the international space station.

Based on Operation, the space situational awareness segment held the highest share in 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the last mile logistics e segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on payloads, the spacecraft and satellites systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2030, contributing to more than 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cargo and material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in interruptions in activities and initiatives regarding the development of space logistics services. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to delay developments regarding space logistics that were in full throttle before the outburst of the virus worldwide. However, with space exploration missions and growing space activities, the space logistics market is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast timeline (2030-2040).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By operation, the space situational awareness segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By payloads, the spacecraft and satellites Systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global space logistics market include ArianeGroup, ATOMOS SPACE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, D-Orbit SpA, EXOLAUNCH GmbH, Exotrail, Impulse Space, Inc., Launcher Inc., Momentus Space, Northrop Grumman, Space Machines Company Pty Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.