Asia Pacific Desktop Virtualization Market to Attain a Valuation of US$ 6,567.33 Million by 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market was valued at US$ 2,902.85 million in 2022. The market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,567.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period 2023–2030.
The desktop virtualization market is expanding and evolving significantly in Asia. Although remote access has long been a mainstay, virtualization is becoming common since it offers both benefits and difficulties. Customers' demand and cost-effectiveness are the main forces behind this trend, as businesses increasingly see the advantages of cloud-hosted virtual desktop services. Large organizations, including Microsoft, Google, and Citrix, are investing significantly in this market.
Companies in the desktop virtualization market are concentrating on developing solutions and services that will improve the usage of desktop virtualization services among various domains owing to the increased acceptance of remote work culture following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. For instance, in December 2020, more than 67% of companies that adopted work-from-home policies in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak want to continue offering their employees remote working choices.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure is High in Demand
In 2022, the virtual desktop infrastructure segment dominated the desktop virtualization market in APAC and is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during 2023-2031. Due to the growing need for remote work and the requirement for safe and scalable desktop solutions, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is in high demand right now. Due to the increased demand for these solutions, many organizations are using VDI to suit their demands. As per Dataquest, India is the fourth-largest market worldwide for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure). With a surge in the rate of desktop virtualization adoption in the financial services, IT-enabled industries, and retail sectors, India is currently leading the global market.
Large Enterprises are the Leading Adopters of Desktop Virtualization
In 2022, the large enterprise segment dominated the Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market and is likely to rise at a lucrative growth rate. Large businesses that run banks and telecommunications corporations were among the first to virtualize their servers. Large businesses are drawn to this solution because it may improve data security through centralizing resource management, offering policy-based access control, and having built-in data compliance.
Cloud-Based Desktop Virtualization is Gaining Momentum in the Asia Pacific
Due to its many advantages, cloud-based desktop virtualization is quickly gaining favor in the Asia Pacific region. Businesses can outsource their IT infrastructure, saving money on expensive gear and software purchases, and it offers a secure environment that can be remotely managed from any location with an internet connection. Thus, the cloud-based segment is likely to generate the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Subscription-Based Pricing is Preferred by End-Users
In 2022, the subscription segment recorded a share of 65.52% of the market with a CAGR of 11.06%. The subscription service's appeal among businesses can be due to its convenience and dependability. Compared to the pay-as-you-go model, this recurring payment model enables improved operational expense forecasting and is likely to boost revenue.
Contrary, the pay-as-You-go segment is likely to surpass the highest CAGR. Customers have more flexibility thanks to the low entrance barrier, while companies benefit from cost control as there is no requirement for lump sum payments like there is in the subscription model. This plan type has options for monthly and quarterly payments.
IT & Telecom Industries are Adopting Desktop Virtualization
In 2022, the IT & Telecom segment held the maximum revenue share of the APAC desktop virtualization market and is likely to witness the highest growth rate during 2023-2031. The IT and telecom industries can benefit significantly from using desktop virtualization in this endeavor. Users in faraway places can easily access data, programs, and desktops using any device and connection type when virtual desktops are deployed and sent from a central location.
China, India, and Japan are Having Fierce Competition in the Virtual Digitalization Market
China, Japan, and India held a sizeable percentage of the desktop virtualization market. Businesses are generally the early users of Desktop Virtualization products and services in these countries. Large IT firms and users, and the region's rapid technical development and digitization, all contribute to the market's expansion in these nations.
The use of desktop virtualization technology by businesses is due to the rise of remote work and the demand for seamless employee access to office applications and information from anywhere. Employees limited geographic accessibility has been efficiently addressed, increasing their productivity and allowing for more effective organizational decision-making. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising acceptance of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Workplace-as-a-Service (WaaS) among local enterprises will fuel market expansion.
VMware, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation hold over 69% of the market's revenue.
In the Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market, VMware is one of the major vendors of virtualization and cloud computing solutions and has a solid reputation for quality and innovation. The desktop virtualization products of the corporation are extensively utilized by enterprises and organizations worldwide, and its dominance in the market is a monument to the caliber of its products. The company product's stability, security, and scalability have made them a popular option for many enterprises.
Microsoft Corporation is one of the biggest and most well-known companies in the desktop virtualization market, which provides a variety of virtualization and cloud computing solutions that are extensively used by companies and organizations globally. The firm's products are renowned for their dependability, security, and scalability, and its dedication to innovation has allowed it to become a market leader.
These two companies are the most significant players in the desktop virtualization market, holding a significant portion of the market share between them. Their continued focus on innovation, customer service, and quality, as well as their commitment to providing high-quality virtualization solutions, sets them apart from the competition and makes them the go-to choice for many businesses.
Some of the established competitors in the Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market are:
Cisco Systems
Anunta Tech
Commvault
Citrix systems
Ericom Software
Dell Technologies
HP Enterprises
Evolve IP
IBM Corporation
Huawei Technologies
MicroAge
Microsoft Corporation
Pure Storage, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Red Hat, Inc.
Parallels International GmbH
VMware Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market segmentation focuses on Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Pricing Model, Application, and Country.
By Type
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Desktop-As-A-Service (DaaS)
Remote Desktop Services (RDS)
Application Virtualization
Local application virtualization
Application streaming
Server-based application virtualization
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMBs
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
By Pricing Model
Subscription
Pay-as-You-Go
By Application
IT & Telecom
Construction & Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Public Sector
Retail
Education
Others
By Country
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Thailand
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
