Industrial Fabric Market is anticipated to experience significant growth 2021-2028 |DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for industrial fabrics in automotive applications is a significant factor driving global industrial fabric market revenue growth

Industrial Fabric Market Size – USD 107.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increase in infrastructure development in developing economies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality. Industrial fabrics find extensive use in construction of dams, tunnels, bridges, and highways/roads, due to their excellent mechanical properties, including lightweight, resilience, and robustness, and better resistance to factors such as chemical degradation, creep, deterioration by pollutants/ contaminants in the air or moisture/rain. Also, these fabrics can withstand impact of UV rays and corrosive acids.

Industrial fabric is a versatile and essential material that revolutionizes various sectors with its exceptional strength, durability, and adaptability. Engineered using advanced manufacturing processes and cutting-edge materials, this specialized fabric serves as a backbone for countless applications. From heavy-duty conveyor belts that efficiently transport goods in manufacturing facilities to filtration systems that purify air and water, industrial fabric plays a crucial role in optimizing operational efficiency and ensuring safety.

Its ability to withstand extreme temperatures, resist chemicals, and provide robust structural support makes it indispensable in sectors like construction, automotive, aerospace, and agriculture. Whether it's reinforcing concrete structures, protecting workers from hazardous environments, or facilitating the production of high-quality goods, industrial fabric stands as a testament to human ingenuity and technological advancement, powering progress across diverse industries.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/814

Top competitors of the Industrial Fabric Market profiled in the report include:

DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Milliken & Company, which is a leading textile producer, made an announcement about entering into an agreement for the acquisition of Polartec, which is a company that offers performance textiles for military and outdoor apparel.

By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.

By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/814

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Industrial Fabric market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Industrial Fabric market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/814

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Industrial Fabric market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Sexual Wellness Market@ https://qr.ae/pytsPL

Cloud Native Platforms Market @ https://qr.ae/pyhRYH

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market@ https://qr.ae/pyGUqB

Tetrachloromethane Market @ https://qr.ae/pyGpob

Motor Lamination Market @ https://qr.ae/pyNZAg

Application Program Interface Management Market @ https://qr.ae/pyNhGP

Sterilization Services Market @ https://qr.ae/pyp0Vs

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.