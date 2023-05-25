Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) market size was USD 2.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

demand for brominated flame retardants in thermal-resistant coating applications are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) market reached a size of USD 2.14 Billion, and it is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily attributed to several key factors, including the significant expansion of consumer electronics applications, the continuous growth of the textile industries in the Asia Pacific region, and the high demand for brominated flame retardants in thermal-resistant coating applications.

Flame retardants play a crucial role in reducing the risk of fire and slowing down combustion in various finished end-use products. These chemical compounds are added during the manufacturing process to the raw materials of these products. Among the numerous types of flame retardants available, Brominated Flame Retardants (BFR) are widely preferred due to their organic bromine and halogen properties, which effectively inhibit the chemical process of combustion.

Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) Market Segments:

The global Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) market can be categorized based on type, application, sales channel, and end-use.

In terms of types, the market includes Tetrabromobisphenol A, Decabromodiphenyl Oxide, Octabromodiphenyl Oxide, Pentabromodiphenyl Oxide, Hexabromocyclododecane, and others. These different types of BFRs offer specific flame retardant properties suitable for various applications.

When considering applications, the market encompasses Polyamides, Styrene Copolymers, Unsaturated Polyesters, Polyolefins, Polystyrene, and others. These applications represent a wide range of industries that utilize BFRs to enhance the fire resistance of their products.

Sales channels play a crucial role in the distribution of BFRs. The market includes Online Retailing and Offline Retailing as key sales channels through which BFRs are made available to consumers and businesses.

Furthermore, the end-use segment highlights the industries that extensively utilize BFRs. This includes Consumer Electronics, Textile & Leather Industries, Electrical Machinery, and others. These industries rely on BFRs to meet safety standards and ensure the fire resistance of their products.

Geographically, the market has a regional scope that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region presents unique market dynamics, demand patterns, and regulatory frameworks that influence the adoption of BFRs.

Overall, the global Brominated Flame Retardant market is segmented based on type, application, sales channel, end-use, and regional scope. This comprehensive segmentation provides a clear understanding of the market landscape and enables stakeholders to make informed decisions based on their specific requirements and target markets.

Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) Market Strategic Developments:

• On 18 May 2022, Canada-based FRX Innovations, which is a pioneer in polymer halogen-free flame retardant solutions, announced that its Nofia-branded flame retardants have received the SAFER accreditation from ChemFORWARD. Apple and Google, working together with ChemFORWARD, have recently made a set of evaluations of chemical hazards for phosphorous-based and other non-halogenated flame retardants used in electronics available. This is to accelerate the proactive selection of safer chemistry. The objective of this collaboration is to increase transparency and create a database of chemical hazard knowledge, which will enable the supply chain to choose safer alternatives.

• On 6 May 2022, BASF SE introduced a new type of thermoplastic polyurethane called Elastollan R 2600 FHF from its Elastollan product line for use in busbar holders. This material has an optimized thermal linear expansion compared to standard engineering plastics and has a linear thermal expansion coefficient that is similar to copper and other conductor materials, which reduces the risk of cracking during temperature changes and improves safety. In addition, Elastollan R 2600 FHF is halogen-free and has a flame retardant classification of UL94 V-0.

Brominated Flame Retardant (BFR) Market Competitive landscape:

The global Brominated Flame Retardant market exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with a few major companies operating at both the global and regional levels. These companies are actively involved in product development and strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Some prominent companies in the market include Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Velsicol Chemical LLC, ICL, Lanxess, BASF SE, Nabaltec AG, Dow, Clariant, ISU Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Muby Chemicals, Sasol Limited, LG Chem, and FRX Innovations.

These key players play a significant role in driving the growth and development of the Brominated Flame Retardant market. They focus on research and development activities to introduce innovative products and technologies that cater to the evolving needs of customers. By continuously expanding their product portfolios, these companies aim to capture a larger market share and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Strategic alliances and partnerships are common strategies adopted by these major players to strengthen their market position. Collaborations with distributors, suppliers, and other industry participants enable them to enhance their distribution networks, gain access to new markets, and tap into a wider customer base. Such strategic initiatives also facilitate knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and synergistic efforts to optimize operational efficiency.

While the competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, the market still offers opportunities for new entrants and smaller players to establish themselves. However, the dominance of established companies with strong brand recognition, extensive distribution networks, and advanced manufacturing capabilities poses challenges for new players to penetrate the market. To compete effectively, new entrants need to differentiate themselves through innovative product offerings, competitive pricing strategies, and targeted marketing campaigns.

In conclusion, the global Brominated Flame Retardant market features a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with major companies focusing on product development and strategic alliances. These companies aim to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their market presence, and cater to the evolving needs of customers. Additionally, new entrants face challenges in penetrating the market, but they can still seize opportunities through differentiation and effective marketing strategies.

