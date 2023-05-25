Aircraft Lighting Market Size and Share is Projected to Reach USD 1,786.73 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems in aircraft is one of the major factors driving aircraft lighting market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 731.10 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Increase in adoption of lightweight lighting systems in aircrafts ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft lighting market size was USD 731.10 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the use of energy-efficient lighting systems in aircraft, increase in demand for modernizing older aircraft lighting systems, increase in airline travel and air traffic, and rising demand for lighter aircraft, as well as for improved onboard comfort and leisure are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the aircraft lighting market.

Aircraft lighting offers protection, visibility, and precise navigation for the operation of the aircraft. Performance and fuel efficiency have been improved by several technological advancements in lighting systems. These lights give pilots in the cockpit clear vision to avoid collisions and correct their course in adverse weather conditions. Rising demand for aircraft, the increase in preference for Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights over incandescent lights, the increase in financial situations of general population along with the global aviation industry's growth, and rising demand for lighting systems with longer lifespans are some of the crucial factors that are increasing the output of important regional and commercial aircraft revenue generation.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023- 2032

CAGR: 9.4%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Astronics Corporation, Aveo Engineering Group, s.r.o., Cobham Limited, Safran, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Laminator, Oxley Group, Honeywell International Inc., and SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The exterior segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The various technologically enhanced products by different companies in this segment are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 17 May 2022, ADB SAFEGATE announced the launch of its new AXON EQ fixtures. These intelligent LED inset lights have built-in sensors that gather situational data.

The AXON EQ LED lights with built-in LINC 360 remotes and sensors are crucial for establishing two-way communication and enabling more efficient, foresighted airport operations to gather situational data thus giving clarity to aviation operations in adverse situations such as low visibility also. These are the key factors that are contributing significantly to revenue growth of this segment.

The LED segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in technological advancements and innovations and the launch of different latest products by different companies are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 20 February 2023, AeroLEDs, an aerospace lighting business, announced the launch of its new series of landing lights SunSpot 36-4000 series 75W LEDs which provided the same dependable performance and topped the charts with the maximum candela for a PAR36 LED landing light in the aviation sector. These are some of the factors that are driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft lighting market on the basis of lighting type, light source, aircraft type, installation type, and region:

· Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Interior

Signage Lights

Ceiling and Wall Lights

Floor Path Lights

Reading Lights

Lavatory Lights

Exterior

Aircraft Visibility Lights

Emergency Lights

Pilot Lights

Specific Purpose Lights

· Light Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

LED

Fluorescent

· Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Commercial Aircrafts

Business Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Helicopters

· Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Aircraft Lighting market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Aircraft Lighting market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Aircraft Lighting industry by 2032?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Aircraft Lighting market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Aircraft Lighting industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

