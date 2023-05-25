Solvent Grade Isododecane Market Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities | Key Players:Croda International Plc, Ineos

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements in manufacturing technology and rising demand for bio-based solvents are major factors driving market revenue growth

Solvent Grade Isododecane Market Size – USD 120.3 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Rising demand for high-purity solvents” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solvent grade isododecane market size was USD 120.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for bio-based solvents are major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Solvent grade isododecane is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry, where it is used in the formulation of drugs and other products. Rising demand for pharmaceutical products, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to revenue growth of the market. As concerns over the environmental impact of conventional solvents continue to increase, there is high demand for bio-based solvents including solvent grade isododecane.

Solvent Grade Isododecane is a high-purity hydrocarbon solvent widely used in various industries for its exceptional solvent properties. With its unique molecular structure and low viscosity, it serves as an effective solubilizer and dispersant for a wide range of substances, including oils, waxes, pigments, and polymers. Its excellent evaporation rate and non-greasy nature make it a favored ingredient in cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceutical formulations. Solvent Grade Isododecane offers superior solvency power, quick-drying characteristics, and compatibility with numerous ingredients, making it an essential component in many formulations where optimal performance, stability, and sensory properties are desired.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The paints and coatings segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing focus on sustainable approaches to cosmetics is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. For instance, isododecane can be produced from renewable feedstocks such as plant-based sugars or vegetable oils, which reduces reliance on non-renewable fossil fuels. In addition, use of isododecane as a solvent can lead to reduced environmental impact compared to conventional solvents, such as mineral oil or silicone, which have a higher environmental impact due to their petroleum-based origin.

High purity isomer segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand from the cosmetics industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Use of high-purity isomer solvent grade isododecane in cosmetics manufacturing offers several benefits. Firstly, it provides a consistent and predictable ingredient that can be used in formulations to achieve specific performance properties. In addition, it has low toxicity and is readily biodegradable, making it a desirable alternative to other solvents that may have a higher environmental impact.

The market in Europe accounted for third-largest revenue share in 2022. Increasing awareness regarding the high purity grade and rising application in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in the region. In addition, properties such as low boiling point, low viscosity, and good solvency power make solvent grade isododecane ideal for various end-use applications in the region.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Solvent Grade Isododecane market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Solvent Grade Isododecane according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Croda International Plc, Ineos, Elementis Plc, Lanxess, Presperse, Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC, Dow, Shanghai Titanchem Co., Ltd., Maruzen Petrochemical, and Nihon Koken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global solvent grade isododecane market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Paints and Coatings

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Normal Isomer

High Purity Isomer

Regional Analysis of the Solvent Grade Isododecane Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Solvent Grade Isododecane market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Solvent Grade Isododecane market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Solvent Grade Isododecane market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Solvent Grade Isododecane market.

Key Coverage of the Solvent Grade Isododecane Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Solvent Grade Isododecane market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Solvent Grade Isododecane market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

