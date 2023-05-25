Emerging Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market Forecast, 2021-2031

Electric Vehicle Motor Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle motor market generated $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle motor market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Moreover, various technological advancements related to electric vehicles are taking place, due to government initiatives, which further propel the market growth. Moreover, factors such as a significant rise in income levels and increase in urbanization in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific are reliable engines of growth for the electric vehicle motor industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2438

DC motors are less expensive than AC motors and their installations in electric vehicles tend to be simpler. In addition, factors, such as simple & inexpensive controller, low overall construction costs, and ability to be rebuilt for extended life, drive the market growth. These motors are ideal for extreme operating environments where temperature is fluctuating. This boosts the market growth of the DC motor application in electric vehicles.

The "global electric vehicle motor market" is experiencing growth, due to rise in demand for electric vehicles, and stringent safety regulations set by government for automotive industry. However, high manufacturing cost is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, wide number of applications employing the use of electric motors is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply-chain disruptions causing low sales of passenger cars and temporary suspension of production of vehicles across the globe. The global automotive production has witnessed decline by 16% in 2020 as compared to automotive production in 2019. Moreover, the global sales of automotive has witnessed drop by around 14% (Y-o-Y) from 90.42 million units in 2019 to 77.97 million units in 2020. However, there was a surge in sale of electric vehicles in Europe in 2020. In the second half of 2020, when lockdowns were lifted or relaxed for some time, there was high growth in EV sales during the pandemic, as governments across the globe progressively encouraged people to switch to low-emission fuel vehicles.

As per the data released by Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers (SMEV), new EV registration of all types of electric vehicles during FY21 dropped by 20 percent compared with the number of new EV registrations in FY20. Several automobile manufacturers faced shortage of components such as semiconductor chips, and others, which resulted in delay in production of automobiles, thereby resulted in decreased demand for electric vehicle motor systems.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-motor-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Borgwarner, Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Inteva Products, LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd, Magna International, Inc., Meritor, Inc., Mitsuba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the AC motor segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By electric vehicle type, the battery electric vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2438