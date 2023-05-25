GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-0625
Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to help sponsors develop antidiabetic drugs for adults and children with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) and/or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D). In this guidance, antidiabetic drugs refer to drugs intended to improve glycemic control, including drugs intended to reduce diabetes-related hyperglycemia (i.e., antihyperglycemic drugs) and drugs intended to mitigate iatrogenic hypoglycemia associated with diabetes management.