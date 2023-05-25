Bacteriophage Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 76.75 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Bacteriophage Market - insightSLICE

The increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections is one of the major factors driving the global bacteriophage market.

North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for bacteriophage products and therapies, due to the presence of several key players in the region and strong healthcare infrastructure.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bacteriophage Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, application, distribution channel, route of administration, and competitive landscape.

The global bacteriophage market size was estimated to be US$ 43.68 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 76.75 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Bacteriophages, also known as phages, are viruses that infect and replicate within bacteria. They are composed of genetic material, either DNA or RNA, enclosed in a protein coat.

Bacteriophages attach to specific receptors on the surface of bacteria, inject their genetic material into the bacterial cell, and take over the bacterial machinery to replicate and produce more phages. This process ultimately results in the lysis, or destruction, of the bacterial cell, releasing new phages into the environment to infect other bacteria.

Bacteriophages have been used as tools for research and as potential therapeutic agents in the treatment of bacterial infections. Their ability to target specific bacteria without harming the human microbiota makes them a promising alternative to antibiotics, especially in cases where antibiotic resistance is a concern. Bacteriophages have also been used in food safety to control bacterial contamination in food products, and in environmental applications to remove bacterial pathogens from water and wastewater.

Growth driving factors of Global Bacteriophage Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections:

The increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections is one of the major factors driving the global bacteriophage market. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria develop the ability to resist the effects of antibiotics, making it difficult to treat infections. This has led to an urgent need for alternative therapies such as bacteriophage therapy. For example, a team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego developed a bacteriophage-based therapy to treat multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections in mice. The treatment was found to be effective in reducing bacterial load and increasing survival rates.

Growing demand for alternative therapies:

The growing demand for alternative therapies is another major factor driving the global bacteriophage market. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly looking for alternative therapies that can offer more effective treatment options for bacterial infections. Bacteriophage therapy is a promising alternative that offers several advantages over traditional antibiotics, including better specificity and reduced risk of antibiotic resistance. For example, PhageGuard, a product developed by Micreos BV, is a natural and safe bacteriophage-based solution that can be used to protect food against harmful bacteria such as Listeria.

Rising investment in research and development activities:

The rising investment in research and development activities is also driving the global bacteriophage market. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop new and more effective bacteriophage-based products.

The leading market segments of Global Bacteriophage Market

Based on product type, the phage therapeutics segment is largest of the two segments in the market. Phage therapeutics refer to the use of bacteriophages as therapeutic agents to treat bacterial infections, while phage probiotics refer to the use of bacteriophages as probiotics to maintain a healthy microbiome. The phage therapeutics segment has been the focus of significant research and development in recent years, with several companies developing bacteriophage-based products for the treatment of bacterial infections, especially those caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The phage therapeutics segment is expected to continue to grow as the demand for alternative therapies to antibiotics increases due to the global rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Additionally, there is a growing interest in the use of bacteriophages for the treatment of chronic bacterial infections, such as those associated with cystic fibrosis and diabetic foot ulcers, which have been difficult to treat with traditional antibiotics. On the other hand, the phage probiotics segment is still in its early stages of development, and its market potential is yet to be fully realized. However, the potential of bacteriophages as probiotics to promote a healthy microbiome is an exciting area of research and development that holds promise for the future.

Geographically, North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for bacteriophage products and therapies, due to the presence of several key players in the region, strong healthcare infrastructure, and higher awareness of the potential of bacteriophage therapy. The increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections and growing demand for alternative therapies are also significant drivers of growth in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of bacteriophage therapy and rising investment in research and development activities.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of the benefits of bacteriophage therapy. South America is also expected to exhibit significant growth in the bacteriophage market, owing to the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, growing investment in research and development activities, and rising demand for alternative therapies.

Overall, the global bacteriophage market is expected to continue growing in all regions, driven by increasing awareness of the potential of bacteriophage therapy, rising investment in research and development, and growing demand for alternative therapies to combat antibiotic resistance.

The key players of the Global Bacteriophage Market are:

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (USA), Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA), BiomX Ltd. (Israel), Eligo Bioscience (France), EnBiotix, Inc. (USA), Fixed-Phage Limited (UK), Intralytix, Inc. (USA), Locus Biosciences, Inc. (USA), Micreos BV (Netherlands), Phage International Inc. (Canada), Phage Therapy Center (Georgia), Pherecydes Pharma (France), TechnoPhage SA (Portugal), The Eliava Institute (Georgia), Vyriad, Inc. (USA) and Others.

