MoviePass Launches Nationwide Today in Advance of the Summer Blockbuster Season to Help Support Movie Lovers’ Return to Theaters

MoviePass Sparks Cinema Renaissance: Poll Shows 73 Percent of Current Members’ Decision to Go Back to Movie Theaters was Influenced by the Subscription Service

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass Inc. , the technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience, today announced it is opening up its subscription service for nationwide availability to kick off Memorial Day weekend. MoviePass was previously available only to those on the waitlist during its beta period.



The company has several subscription plans available at affordable price points starting at $10/month, providing film buffs with access to see a variety of their favorite films per month at a considerable savings. Members benefit from being able to use their subscription for tickets at any theater that accepts debit cards. With America’s largest theater network, MoviePass members can choose from more than 4,000 locations.

The company also announced results of an internal poll conducted with over 10,000 current members. 73 percent of respondents said that MoviePass influenced their decision to return to theaters post-pandemic. The poll also revealed that 72 percent of MoviePass customers said the service helped them see a greater variety of films in theaters than they would have without the service.

“By opening up MoviePass to film lovers nationwide, we are expanding our support of the movie theater industry by helping drive traffic to all theaters during the critical summer season,” said Stacy Spikes, MoviePass Co-Founder and CEO. “Our newly designed service offers our members greater choice and flexibility for how they use their monthly credits, while continuing to encourage them to watch movies in theaters.”

MoviePass is proud to offer four tiered plans, providing flexibility for moviegoers of all types—from the blockbuster enthusiast to the most ardent cinephile. These plans use a credit-based system to offer different options for the total amount of films per month, allowing members to choose the plan that best suits their viewing habits and budget. With these options, MoviePass is committed to providing a service that's accessible to everyone, no matter their moviegoing preferences.

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. Started in 2011, MoviePass quickly became the nation's premier movie theater subscription service, providing film enthusiasts with the ability to attend select new movies in theaters across the United States. After leaving the company when MoviePass was acquired in 2017, MoviePass’ Co-Founder and CEO Stacy Spikes bought the company’s assets out of bankruptcy and re-launched the company in 2022. To learn more, visit moviepass.com .

Contact

Gavin Skillman

pr@moviepass.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/367c0306-5123-4a08-b9c6-96eabb60b0e2