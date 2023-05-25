Smart for Life Announces Corporate Video with Chef Manfred Schmidtke

Video Showcases the R&D Initiatives Behind the Company’s Proprietary Creations, Including Smart for Life’s New High Protein Ice Cream Products

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced that it has released a video interview with Chef Manfred Schmidtke, the Company’s master chef spearheading many of Smart for Life’s R&D initiatives.



“We are pleased to release our latest corporate video with Chelf Manfred Schmidtke,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Manfred has been an indispensable member of Smart for Life well before our company went public on Nasdaq. He has been working with Dr. Sasson Moulavi, founder of the Smart for Life brand, for over four years and has proven to be a tremendous asset to the company. Manfred has been a key driving force behind the R&D initiatives across all of our culinary creations at Smart for Life, including the most recent launch of our new high protein ice cream products, for which we expect to see significant demand. We are looking forward to leveraging Manfred’s extensive culinary knowledge and expertise as we continue to expand our portfolio in the health and wellness space.”

The Company’s latest video installment highlights Chef Manfred Schmidtke, a European-trained certified master baker who has been training and educating baking and pastry enthusiasts for more than 25 years. He is also a World-certified and American Culinary Foundation-certified executive pastry chef.

The Smart for Life corporate video featuring Chef Manfred Schmidtke can be found here: www.smartforlifecorp.com/2023/05/24/video-smfl-chef-manfred-schmidtke/ .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video .

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center .

