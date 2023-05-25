Nxu Inc. Announces New Strategic Hires as Company Moves to Build a Future of Infinite Energy

Former Carvana leader Sarah Wyant appointed as Nxu VP of Finance; EVONIX government affairs leader Madeline Lefton appointed as Nxu Director of Government Affairs

/EIN News/ -- MESA, Ariz., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU), a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations, today announced the appointment of Sarah Wyant as Vice President of Finance and Madeline Lefton as Director of Government Affairs, effective May 15, 2023.



“We are thrilled to have Sarah on board,” said Apoorv Dwivedi, Chief Financial Officer of Nxu. “Sarah is an important addition to the team and brings an expert blend of financial acumen and strategy, operational experience, and strong leadership skills. As a relatively young company, building out a robust finance organization is a high priority. In addition to playing a key leadership role on our finance team, Sarah will support the broader Nxu team by mentoring staff and spearheading programs that champion diversity in the workplace.”

Wyant brings 20 years of experience in corporate accounting, cross-functional team leadership, and business strategy to Nxu after serving as Associate Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for Carvana, a Fortune-500 publicly traded vehicle e-commerce company. During her tenure at Carvana, Wyant served as Chief Financial Officer of the organization's retail business where she oversaw the unit’s financial operations and drove enterprise-wide change with her tactical and progressive approach to demonstrate operational efforts and financial impact. Since 2016, she has served in various functions including Audit Supervisor at BKD CPAs & Advisors, Audit Manager at Eide Bailly LLP, and Head of Corporate Accounting for Carvana. Wyant holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“It’s exciting to work for a company that is on a mission to improve lives through sustainable tech innovation,” said Wyant. “Nxu has a bold vision for its future and my experience leading high-performing finance teams and implementing strategies to drive business growth are well aligned to help support this vision. I am hopeful my expertise will contribute to the value of the organization and help propel the business forward.”

Lefton brings to Nxu more than a decade of experience in energy consulting, legislative, financial and operational experience lobbying for, financing, and building carbon and non-carbon-based technologies and infrastructure. She worked for various Silicon Valley energy startups and private equity firms before rising in the political ranks to become Senior Advisor in the Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy. Lefton most recently acted as Head of Government Affairs for EVONIX, an advanced lithium battery company, where she supported programs that resulted in multiple government contracts and grants. Lefton holds a Bachelor's Degree in History from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctorate in Energy Law from Lewis & Clark Law School.

“Madeline’s addition to the team reinforces our commitment to building the future of energy in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies,” said Annie Pratt, Nxu President. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge that will fortify our position as a trusted partner in the public arena and look forward to seizing new opportunities under her leadership.”

“I have a deep passion for helping companies gain the governmental support needed to develop technologies that will change the world,” said Lefton. “My roles in startups, public companies, and government groups, have given me the breadth of experience needed to help Nxu deliver on its bold goal for a future of electrified infrastructure.”

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

CONTACT:

Mary Trout

Nxu, Inc.

info@nxuenergy.com

Laura Guerrant-Oiye

Financial Profiles, Inc.

nxu@finprofiles.com

(310) 622-8250