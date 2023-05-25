Nickel Institute announces NI Battery Day, 6 July 2023
On 6 July, the Nickel Institute will host its an event dedicated to exploring advancements in nickel-based battery technologies, recycling and the supply chain.TORONTO, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 6 July 2023, the Nickel Institute will host its first-ever NI Battery Day, an event dedicated to exploring advancements in nickel-based battery technologies, recycling and the supply chain.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest research and innovation in nickel-based batteries and how they are shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
This one-day, online conference will feature keynote addresses from Dr. Jeff Dahn, NSERC/Tesla Canada Industrial Research Chair, Dalhousie University, and Prof. Stanley Whittingham, Nobel prizewinner in Chemistry for his development of lithium-ion batteries and SUNY distinguished professor of chemistry and materials science and engineering at Binghamton University.
They will be joined by leading experts in the battery industry who will share a blend of topics from automotive technology to recycling.
As electrification targets become more pressing and electric vehicles increase in popularity, the demand for high-performance batteries is on the rise. Nickel-based batteries are among the most promising solutions to meet this demand.
The Nickel Institute Battery Day will highlight the latest developments in this field.
“We are excited to host Battery Day and bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the future of batteries,” said Dr. Hudson Bates, President, Nickel Institute. “As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, the role of batteries in storing and delivering clean energy will become increasingly important. We believe that nickel has a vital role to play in this transition, and we look forward to exploring this topic further on July 6.”
The NI Battery Day is a “must attend” event for anyone interested in the battery supply chain.
For the full program and to register for the event which is free of charge, please visit the Nickel Institute website.
Practical information about Battery Day
• Free event
• Hosted on Zoom
• Registration here
• Time: 08:30am – 13:00pm ET (Toronto); 14.30pm-19.00pm CET (Brussels)
• Battery Day website
• Media enquiries: Clare Richardson communications@nickelinstitute.org
About the Nickel Institute:
The Nickel Institute is the global association of leading primary nickel producers. Our mission is to promote and support the proper use of nickel in appropriate applications. The NI grows and supports markets for new and existing nickel applications including batteries and stainless steel. It promotes sound science, risk management, and socio-economic benefit as the basis for public policy and regulation. Through its science division NiPERA Inc., it also undertakes leading-edge scientific research relevant to human health and the environment. The Nickel Institute is the centre of excellence for information on nickel and nickel-containing materials and has offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.nickelinstitute.org
