Collagen and Gelatin Market is Expected to Reach $1,083 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen and gelatin industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future due to their versatile applications and rising consumer demand. Collagen, a structural protein found in the body, is increasingly used in various industries, including cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine. With the growing emphasis on natural and sustainable ingredients, collagen derived from renewable sources like fish and plant-based alternatives is gaining popularity. The cosmetic industry is incorporating collagen in skincare products due to its anti-aging and skin-enhancing properties. In the food and beverage sector, collagen is used in functional food products and supplements for joint health, bone strength, and protein fortification. Gelatin, a processed form of collagen, finds extensive use in the food industry for its gelling, stabilizing, and texturizing properties. It is widely used in confectionery, desserts, dairy products, and pharmaceutical capsules. The increasing adoption of gelatin in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for encapsulation and drug delivery systems further contributes to the industry's growth. Factors such as a growing aging population, rising health consciousness, and advancements in extraction and purification technologies are expected to drive the collagen and gelatin industry in the near future.

Collagen and Gelatin market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $772 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $1,083 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders such as diabetes, cancer, growing geriatric population, rising number of surgeries and investments in R&D. However, the availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of alternate raw materials is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $772 million Estimated Value by 2026 $1,083 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act Key Market Drivers Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds

Notable Collagen and Gelatin mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

In January 2021, Integra LifeSciences completed the acquisition of ACell. This acquisition enabled the company to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions.

In September 2020, DSM partnered with PBC BioMed to develop regenerative bone adhesives for safer, more cost-effective surgical procedures.

Growth Drivers of Collagen and Gelatin Market from macro to micro:

Macro-Level Factors:

Increasing Health and Wellness Consciousness: Growing consumer awareness about the importance of health and wellness is driving the demand for collagen and gelatin products. Consumers are seeking natural and functional ingredients in their diet and personal care products, leading to the popularity of collagen and gelatin as they offer various health benefits.

Aging Population and Beauty Market: The global aging population is a significant driver for the collagen and gelatin market. Collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality. With the rise in the elderly population, there is a growing demand for collagen-based products in the beauty and skincare industry.

Functional Food and Nutraceutical Market: Collagen and gelatin are widely used in the functional food and nutraceutical sectors. The increasing demand for dietary supplements and fortified foods, coupled with the recognition of collagen and gelatin's health benefits, drives market growth. These ingredients are incorporated into products targeting joint health, bone strength, and protein fortification.

Pharmaceutical and Medical Applications: Collagen and gelatin find extensive use in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. They are used in drug delivery systems, wound healing, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine applications. The growing focus on personalized medicine and advancements in medical technology drive the demand for collagen and gelatin in these sectors.

Micro-Level Factors:

Technological Advancements: Advances in extraction, purification, and processing technologies have improved the quality and functionality of collagen and gelatin products. These advancements enable the development of innovative applications and improve the overall market growth potential.

Product Development and Innovation: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce new collagen and gelatin-based products and formulations. This includes exploring alternative sources, such as marine collagen or plant-based collagen, and developing value-added products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: Collagen and gelatin products are becoming more accessible through various distribution channels, including online retail platforms and specialty stores. The expanding distribution network facilitates market growth by reaching a wider consumer base and enhancing product availability.

Regulatory Support and Standards: Supportive regulations and industry standards play a crucial role in shaping the collagen and gelatin market. Regulatory frameworks that ensure product safety and quality, along with standardized labeling and claims, provide consumer confidence and foster market growth.

Increasing Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration among key players in the collagen and gelatin industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, and research institutions, drives innovation and market expansion. Partnerships and strategic alliances facilitate knowledge sharing, access to resources, and the development of new products and applications.

The growth drivers mentioned above collectively contribute to the overall expansion of the collagen and gelatin market, enabling it to meet the diverse needs of consumers in various industries, including beauty, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

Hypothetic challenges of Collagen and Gelatin market in near future:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The availability and sourcing of collagen and gelatin can be influenced by factors such as climate change, natural disasters, and geopolitical issues. Supply chain disruptions may lead to price fluctuations and limited availability of raw materials, affecting the production and supply of collagen and gelatin products.

Regulatory Changes and Compliance: Regulatory changes related to food safety, labeling requirements, and manufacturing practices can impact the collagen and gelatin market. Compliance with evolving regulations may require additional investments in infrastructure, process modifications, and ensuring traceability throughout the supply chain.

Consumer Preferences and Perception: Shifting consumer preferences and concerns regarding sustainability, animal welfare, and clean label ingredients may impact the demand for collagen and gelatin products. Consumer perception and changing trends towards plant-based alternatives could create challenges for traditional collagen and gelatin derived from animal sources.

Intellectual Property and Patent Issues: Intellectual property disputes and challenges related to patents and proprietary technologies could arise in the collagen and gelatin market. Companies involved in research and development may face obstacles in protecting their innovations, leading to legal complexities and potential limitations on product development.

Competitive Landscape: The collagen and gelatin market is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of new players and the development of alternative ingredients. Companies must differentiate themselves through product quality, innovation, and effective marketing strategies to maintain a competitive edge and capture market share.

Price Volatility and Cost Concerns: Fluctuating prices of raw materials, energy costs, and other factors can impact the production costs of collagen and gelatin. Maintaining competitive pricing while ensuring product quality and profitability can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Scientific Research and Development: Continued scientific research is crucial to uncovering new applications, improving production processes, and addressing any safety or efficacy concerns. Adequate funding for research and development is necessary to drive innovation and maintain the market's growth trajectory.

Consumer Education and Awareness: Educating consumers about the benefits and applications of collagen and gelatin products is essential for market growth. Raising awareness about the science behind these ingredients, dispelling misconceptions, and addressing any safety concerns will play a vital role in driving consumer acceptance and demand.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: Sustainable sourcing of raw materials and environmentally friendly production practices are increasingly important considerations for consumers. Meeting sustainability goals and minimizing the environmental footprint of collagen and gelatin production may require significant investments and operational adjustments.

Addressing these hypothetical challenges will require collaboration among industry stakeholders, investment in research and development, adaptation to changing consumer preferences, and compliance with evolving regulations. The ability to navigate these challenges effectively will determine the future success and sustainability of the collagen and gelatin market.

Top 3 use cases of Collagen and Gelatin market:

Food and Beverages: Collagen and gelatin find extensive use in the food and beverage industry. Collagen peptides and gelatin are used as functional ingredients in a variety of products, including dairy, confectionery, beverages, bakery items, and meat products. They provide textural properties, act as stabilizers and emulsifiers, and offer health benefits such as joint support and improved skin health. Collagen and gelatin are used in the formulation of fortified foods, dietary supplements, and protein bars to meet the growing demand for functional and health-focused products.

Cosmetics and Personal Care: Collagen is a key ingredient in the cosmetics and personal care industry. It is used in skincare products such as moisturizers, serums, creams, and masks to improve skin elasticity, promote anti-aging effects, and enhance overall skin health. Collagen-based products help in reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and improving skin texture. Gelatin is also used in the formulation of hair care products, nail treatments, and oral care products for their film-forming and strengthening properties.

Pharmaceutical and Medical Applications: Collagen and gelatin play a significant role in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. Collagen-based materials are used in drug delivery systems, wound healing, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Gelatin capsules are widely used for encapsulating medications and supplements. Collagen scaffolds and matrices are used for tissue engineering applications, such as skin substitutes, bone grafts, and cartilage repair. In addition, collagen and gelatin are used in the development of medical devices, including surgical hemostats, coatings, and tissue adhesives.

These use cases highlight the versatility of collagen and gelatin in various industries, leveraging their functional properties, health benefits, and compatibility with different applications. As the demand for functional and natural ingredients continues to rise, collagen and gelatin will likely see further utilization and innovation in these key sectors.

