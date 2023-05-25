IBN Served as Official Media Partner for ‘Mona& Frens: Web3 Is A Joke’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- we2via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 60+ brands, is pleased to announce that Mona Shaikh , comedian, commentator and renowned producer, in conjunction with NEX (Never Ending Experience), designated IBN as the official media partner for Mona& Frens: Web3 Is A Joke. Hosted at Wynwood's Savage Labs, 2451 NW 5th Ave, Miami, Florida, the event took place on May 18, 2023, during Bitcoin Week Miami.



‘Mona& Frens: Web3 Is A Joke’ is designed to combine quality Web3 education delivered by experts well versed in the crypto space, with entertaining comedy and cultural debates around crypto, NFTs and the latest blockchain technologies. The date of the event was strategically positioned within the agenda of Bitcoin Week Miami, which gathered a diverse community of crypto-enthusiasts to support and celebrate hyperbitcoinization.

As the official media partner for the event, IBN leveraged its wide array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the overall event through its ecosystem of multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of 60+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to an audience of 2+ million.

“Web3 Is A Joke provides a truly unique platform for furthering conversations around Web3 technologies and their adoption. We love working alongside Mona Shaikh and her wonderful team,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “Our blockchain-focused brands, including CryptoCurrencyWire and Web3MediaWire, combined their capabilities to further engage targeted audiences for this event. We look forward to the next one!”

