MamaMancini’s to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

/EIN News/ -- Chairman and CEO Adam L. Michaels to Present at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the day and deliver the Company’s presentation as shown below – which can be viewed live and via replay using the webcast link.

13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific time – Track 1

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel | Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com

Adam L. Michaels commented: "Our fourth quarter results illustrated another quarter of solid operational execution – a strong cadence I expect we will continue to build upon throughout the year. I look forward to speaking to a wide range of investors at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles, discussing recent achievements and our vision for the future. Over the course of this fiscal year, we will continue to build out our sales and marketing capabilities – laying a strong foundation from which to launch new products, driving outperformance from both a revenue growth and profitability perspective. I would encourage our investors at home to tune into my live presentation at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time on June 7th for a corporate update on recent milestone achievements.”

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link to the conference website above. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at MMMB@mzgroup.us.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us