The Growing Landscape of the Tissue Expanders Market: Insights, Trends, and Future Outlook 2031 | CAGR of 5.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Definition: Tissue expanders are medical devices used in plastic and reconstructive surgery to create extra space in the body for subsequent tissue reconstruction. They are commonly used in breast reconstruction, scalp reconstruction, and other procedures where additional tissue is needed.

Market Growth: The tissue expanders market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. Factors driving this growth include an increasing number of reconstructive surgeries, rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in tissue expander design, and a growing aging population.

Breast Reconstruction Dominates: Breast reconstruction is the largest application segment within the tissue expanders market. It is primarily driven by the high incidence of breast cancer and the growing awareness and availability of breast reconstruction procedures.

Silicone-based Expanders Lead: Silicone-based tissue expanders are the most commonly used type in the market. They offer advantages such as flexibility, durability, and a natural feel, making them popular among surgeons and patients alike.

Expanding Applications: Tissue expanders are not limited to breast reconstruction; they are also used in various other reconstructive procedures such as scalp reconstruction, chest wall reconstruction, and other areas where tissue expansion is required.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Breast Cancer: The rising prevalence of breast cancer globally is a significant driver for the tissue expanders market. Breast reconstruction procedures, which often involve tissue expanders, are performed to restore the appearance and shape of the breast after mastectomy, contributing to market growth.

Growing Awareness and Acceptance of Reconstructive Surgeries: There is an increasing awareness and acceptance of reconstructive surgeries, including breast reconstruction, among patients and healthcare professionals. This awareness, coupled with advancements in surgical techniques and improved outcomes, has led to a higher demand for tissue expanders.

Technological Advancements in Tissue Expanders: The development of innovative and technologically advanced tissue expanders has positively impacted market growth. Advancements include the use of adjustable and remote-controlled expanders, which provide greater convenience and customization options for patients.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Saline-filled Tissue Expanders: These expanders are filled with saline solution and are commonly used in tissue expansion procedures.

b. Silicone-filled Tissue Expanders: These expanders are filled with silicone gel and offer advantages such as flexibility and a more natural feel.

Application:

a. Breast Reconstruction: Tissue expanders are extensively used in breast reconstruction procedures following mastectomy.

b. Scalp Reconstruction: Tissue expanders can be used in scalp reconstruction to create space for subsequent hair restoration.

c. Chest Wall Reconstruction: Tissue expanders are used to create space and promote tissue growth in chest wall reconstruction procedures.

d. Others: Tissue expanders can also be used in other reconstructive procedures, such as abdominal wall reconstruction or facial reconstruction.

End User:

a. Hospitals: Tissue expanders are primarily used in hospital settings, where surgical procedures and reconstructive surgeries take place.

b. Specialty Clinics: Certain specialty clinics, particularly those focused on plastic and reconstructive surgery, may also use tissue expanders.

Geography:

The tissue expanders market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market dynamics and factors influencing growth may vary across different regions.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global tissue expanders market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Allergan (AbbVie)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Sientra Inc.

PMT Corporation

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

AirXpanders Inc.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Eurosilicone S.A.S.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Koken Co., Ltd.

