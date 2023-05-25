High Interest Towards the EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam

Eastern Mediterranean University’s 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam for the nationals of the TRNC and the Republic of Turkey who have been receiving uninterrupted education at the high schools or other equivalent schools in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has been receiving intense interest from the public. According to an announcement made by the EMU Rector's Office, the university continues to receive high number of applications , and students can apply for the exam online until 30 May, 2023.

This year's Entrance and Scholarship Exam will take place on Sunday, 4 June, 2023, between 10:30 – 13:00. The aforementioned exam, which students of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and students of the Republic of Turkey who have completed high school in TRNC after studying for an uninterrupted period of 4 years can participate in, will be held at Nicosia Turkish High School, EMU Campus, and Maltepe University Campus in Istanbul.

With the new programs to be introduced in the 2023 – 2024 Academic Year in 11 faculties and 4 schools Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will increase the total number of programs to 105. Among the new programs that will be launched are the Artificial Intelligence Engineering (in English) and Civil Engineering (in Turkish) at the Faculty of Engineering, Business (in Turkish) at the Faculty of Business and Economics, Social Studies Teaching (in Turkish) at the Faculty of Education, Paramedic (in Turkish) and Midwifery (in Turkish) undergraduate programs at the Faculty of Health Sciences, Pharmacy Services (in Turkish), Obstetrics (in Turkish), and Podiatry (in Turkish) associate programs at the School of Health Services, and the Civil Aviation Cabin Services associate program at the School of Tourism and Hospitality.

Students wishing to take the exam can apply online at https://www.emu.edu.tr/kktcsinav . Further information about the exam can be obtained at 0392 630 11 11.