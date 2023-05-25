Energy industry leaders represent United States at global LNG event

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final line-up for LNG2023, the world’s preeminent meeting of the international LNG industry, has been announced, and the United States will be well represented by energy industry leaders, including Dan Brouillette, former US Secretary of Energy. The global conference and exhibition will take place July 10 – 13, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

Brouillette is taking the stage during a spotlight session on the event’s opening day to talk about financing the growth of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which, along with other rapidly developing low and zero-carbon gas technologies, will provide affordable, stable and secure energy for the global energy transition.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Brouillette was the 15th US Secretary of Energy from 2019 – 2021 and the US Deputy Secretary of Energy from 2017 – 2019. He served as the President’s primary advisor on energy and nuclear matters and was a member of the President’s National Security Council as well as the Vice President’s National Space Council.

Brouillette is now president of Sempra Infrastructure, a leading global energy transition company that develops, builds, operates and invests in critical infrastructure to meet the world’s energy and climate needs.

Other LNG leaders presenting U.S. perspectives at LNG2023 include:

Nigel Hearne, Executive Vice President, Oil, Products & Gas, Chevron

Jack Fusco, CEO of Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG exporter in the country

Michael Smith, CEO of Freeport LNG, the country’s second largest LNG company

Peter Clarke, Senior VP Global LNG, ExxonMobil Upstream

Energy industry leader and past president of the International Gas Union David Carroll, who will wrap up LNG2023 with a plenary session on the conference’s final day.



Industry titans Chevron and ExxonMobil will be well represented, as will the American Petroleum Institute and the American Gas Association.

Up to 15,000 delegates and stakeholders from more than 85 countries are gathering at LNG2023, the 20th edition of the world’s largest triennial LNG conference and exhibition. The event, featuring more than 250 speakers and 200 exhibitors, provides delegates an essential voice in the vital discourse on LNG’s role in ensuring future energy stability, sustainability, and affordability.

“LNG will be crucial to resolving the global energy crisis and securing a reliable pathway to deeper decarbonisation,” says Mel Ydreos, Executive Director of LNG2023. “LNG2023 is an essential forum to understand the evolving policy environment and the latest technological advances. We are excited to welcome the top LNG voices from the United States to contribute to the global conversation.”

LNG2023 is presented by the International Gas Union (IGU), GTI Energy, and the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR). It is hosted by the Canadian Gas Association (CGA), and supported by incoming 2026 host, QatarEnergy. For information or tickets visit www.lng2023.org

