ASCD Publishes Results Now 2.0: The Untapped Opportunities for Swift, Dramatic Gains in Achievement, authored by Mike Schmoker

This actionable resource identifies issues holding schools back, and the high-impact, low-cost strategies that deliver improved school effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of Results Now 2.0: The Untapped Opportunities for Swift, Dramatic Gains in Achievement. Decades of research clearly show what works in schools, yet a huge gap persists between those instructional best practices and what is widely taught—and not taught—in classrooms today. Schmoker sheds a light on the widespread, outdated practices in schools today that hamper achievement and keep schools and students from realizing their full potential.



Mike Schmoker is a bestselling author, former administrator, and English teacher who received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Secondary School Principals for his publications and presentations. Widely recognized as an education innovator, Schmoker offers a broad analysis of K-12 education and its areas of significant opportunity.



Schmoker explores the systemic barrier of policies, pedagogy, and initiatives that prevent schools from aligning instruction with proven classroom-tested practices. He examines schools that have successfully removed the barrier by focusing on curriculum, literacy, and effective instruction, and describes how they have quickly improved by using low-cost solutions that integrate with existing school structures.

Accomplishing Significant, Sustained Improvement is Possible

K–12 educators and leaders at the building, district, and school levels can leverage the insights and strategies in Schmoker’s timely guide to:



Reenergize efforts around curriculum as the foundation of effective education

Use literacy as the engine of equity

Gain a deeper understanding of the real-world, urgent issues facing classrooms today

Create a roadmap for delivering improved results faster



Praise for Results Now 2.0

“In Results Now 2.0, Mike Schmoker holds up a mirror to American education—a mirror that is brutally honest and whose reflection a lot of people won’t like to see. Which is exactly the point. One of the key features of our education system is something Schmoker calls the buffer: a barrier that prevents us from reckoning with the realities of schooling; it allows us to shut down conversations that challenge the defunct ideas that pervade everyday practice and fill the syllabi at schools of education. In short, it exacerbates the staggering gap between what we do and what students need. This book will lay that gap bare—while it illuminates the immense opportunity to make dramatic improvements to schooling.”

— Doug Lemov, author of Teach Like a Champion 3.0

“Spurning fads and buzzwords du jour, Mike Schmoker offers an update to his wildly popular Results Now, an update chock full of sound advice backed by years of solid research. A must-read for any educator seeking to improve how we educate our next generation of voters.”

— Sam Wineburg, Margaret Jacks Professor of Education, Stanford University



“Schmoker is a superb writer: With many well-aimed hammer blows, he pulverizes the notion that the most effective practices are being implemented in our school systems. I thought “checking for understanding” and the sharp focus on reading and writing I was seeing in some charter schools was spreading steadily throughout the country. His excellent book suggests otherwise. And the education schools appear to still not be helping new teachers master the most fundamental practices. Read this book but prepare to be upset.”

— Jay Mathews, Washington Post education columnist and author

For more information on ASCD's professional development books and resources, visit www.ascd.org/books.

About the Author

Mike Schmoker (Tempe, AZ) is a former administrator, English teacher, and football coach. He has written dozens of articles for educational journals, newspapers, and TIME magazine, as well as six books for ASCD. In an EdWeek survey of national educational leaders, he was identified as among the best sources of practical “nuts and bolts…advice, wisdom and insight” on effective school improvement strategies. Schmoker is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for his publications and presentations. As a much sought-after presenter, he delivers keynotes and consults internationally throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, China, and Jordan. Learn more on Schmoker’s website.

About ASCD

ASCD is a passionate community of life-changing educators. Our community is empowered to be equity and instructional warriors who transform vision into practice. For 75 years, we have worked side by side with educators from every level in all 50 states and more than 200 countries to help them find their people and amplify their voices to reach many. Our professional learning services let educators chart their own learning journey, as educators, and as leaders, so they and their students can flourish. Learn more at www.ascd.org and visit ASCD's virtual learning community to view a full slate of educator professional learning opportunities and conferences.

###

Jessica Curley jcurley@wearecsg.com Associate Communications Strategy Group (CSG)