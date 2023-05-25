AGF Announces Pricing Changes, Preliminary Prospectus Filings for New Funds and Select Fund/Series Closures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced pricing changes, preliminary prospectus filings to launch new funds and select fund/series closures.



“At AGF, we continually review our product line-up to ensure our offerings are responsive to market trends and regulatory changes, while also delivering competitive pricing,” said Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, AGF. “Looking ahead, we are committed to additional enhancements and varying product structures to meet the evolving needs our clients.”

Pricing Changes

AGF is further refining its line-up, offering more competitive pricing for certain funds. Effective June 1, 2023, AGF will reduce certain fund/series management fees, as indicated in the chart below.

Fund Series Management Fee Change AGF American Growth Fund











MF Series 2.20% changed to 2.10% Series F 1.00% changed to 0.90% Series FV 1.00% changed to 0.90% Series T 2.20% changed to 2.10% AGF Emerging Markets Bond Fund Series F 0.90% changed to 0.75% AGF Emerging Markets Fund Series F 1.00% changed to 0.90% AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund Series F 0.70% changed to 0.60% AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund







Series F 0.95% changed to 0.75% Series FV 0.95% changed to 0.75% Series W 0.80% changed to 0.75%* AGF Global Growth Balanced Fund



Series F 1.00% changed to 0.90% Series FV 1.00% changed to 0.90% AGF Global Real Assets Class MF Series 2.50% changed to 2.35% AGF Global Real Assets Fund Series F 0.70% changed to 0.60% AGF Global Select Fund



Series F 1.00% changed to 0.80% Series W 0.90% changed to 0.80%* AGF Global Yield Fund







Series F 0.75% changed to 0.65% Series FV 0.75% changed to 0.65% Series W 0.70% changed to 0.65%* AGF Total Return Bond Class







Series F 0.75% changed to 0.70% Series FV 0.75% changed to 0.70% Series W 0.75% changed to 0.70%* AGF Total Return Bond Fund











MF Series 1.45% changed to 1.35% Series F 0.75% changed to 0.60% Series V 1.45% changed to 1.35% Series W 0.75% changed to 0.60%* AGF U.S. Sector Class



Series F 1.00% changed to 0.85% Series W 0.90% changed to 0.85%* AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund



Series F 1.00% changed to 0.90% Series W 1.00% changed to 0.90%*

*refers to the maximum management fee

Mutual Fund and Series Launches

New Strategy/Fund Launches

AGF is enhancing its line-up with the launch of two new mutual funds with corresponding ETF series options as indicated in the chart below.

“These new strategies are designed to provide access to evolving market trends and will be launching with both mutual fund and ETF series, delivering multiple ways our clients and investors can access our strategies. Focusing on the strategies where the ETF vehicle is in particular demand, we expect to further expand our ETF series line-up on other existing mutual funds later this year,” added Van Belle.

Fund Name Launch Date Investment Objective Series Offered Risk Rating AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund On or about August 21, 2023* The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying U.S. equity securities while mitigating volatility and generating consistent income through the use of options. F,I, ETF Series Medium Risk AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund On or about August 21, 2023* The Fund seeks to provide capital growth. It invests primarily in equity securities of companies located in or with significant business interests in emerging market countries outside of China.



F,I, ETF Series Medium to High Risk





*pending final regulatory filings and regulatory approval

Trust Version Fund Launches

AGF is also launching trust fund versions of the following three existing corporate class equivalent funds, as set out in the chart below.

Fund Name Launch Date Investment Objective Series Offered Risk Rating AGF Canadian Growth Equity Fund



On or about July 5, 2023* The Fund’s objective is to provide capital growth. It invests primarily in shares of Canadian companies that are expected to profit from future economic growth.



MF, F, I Series Medium Risk AGF China Focus Fund



On or about July 5, 2023* The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth. It invests primarily in stocks and bonds of companies based in China, or in companies that will benefit from economic development and growth in the PRC.



MF, F, I Series High Risk AGF U.S. Sector Fund



On or about July 5, 2023* The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation while normally maintaining lower than market volatility. The Fund incorporates embedded downside risk management in order to protect capital in periods of falling equity markets. The Fund seeks to obtain exposure to a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of, but not limited to, any combination of U.S. sector-based ETFs and/or equity securities, short-term instruments, as well as cash and cash equivalents. MF, F, I Series



Low to Medium Risk

*pending final regulatory filings and regulatory approval

Fund/Series Closures to New Investors

AGF is capping certain corporate class funds (applicable series, as indicated). Effective July 5, 2023, AGF will be closing the following funds/series to new investors, as indicated in the chart below. These funds/series will remain available to existing investors, including those with systematic investment plans.

Fund Series AGF Canadian Growth Equity Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series I, Series O) AGF China Focus Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series O) AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series T, Series V, Series W) AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series V, Series W) AGF Elements Global Portfolio Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series O, Series Q, Series W) AGF Elements Growth Portfolio Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series T, Series V, Series W) AGF Emerging Markets Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series O, Series Q, Series W) AGF Fixed Income Plus Class MF Series, Series Q AGF Global Dividend Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series V, Series W) AGF Global Equity Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series T, Series V, Series W) AGF Global Sustainable Balanced Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series O, Series Q, Series W) AGF Global Yield Class MF Series, Series Q, Series V AGF North American Dividend Income Class All Series



(MF Series, Series F, Series FV, Series O, Series Q, Series T, Series V, Series W)

