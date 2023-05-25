Bluecore Appoints Visionary Chief Marketing Officer Jason Grunberg 

Retail Brands Gain an Ally and Thought Leader in Grunberg as He Spearheads New Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore, the retail marketing solution for the world's top retailers, today announced Jason Grunberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Jason will have a dual focus on growth - both for Bluecore and for the company’s 400 retail customers who rely on Bluecore’s technology to create relevant customer interactions that drive more revenue. In this next phase of transformation, Jason will bring in new enterprise retailers and build out a robust thought leadership strategy to support retailers as they embrace shopper activation.

Jason is a value-obsessed CMO, with more than two decades of experience leading large-scale marketing efforts that put customer needs first to drive new and existing business expansion. He most recently served as General Manager at Sailthru (a Marigold company), and CMO at Marigold, following the company’s acquisition of Sailthru, where he led marketing up to and through acquisition. At Marigold, Jason introduced a number of groundbreaking programs for retailers including the Retail Personalization Index, a critical benchmark to help retailers understand what they need to do to create best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences. Jason also developed education and community-building groups for retailers to foster peer-to-peer relationships and increase ROI from their technology investments.

Jason will work with the executive team to develop a go-to-market strategy that supports company growth goals and customer needs. As inflation and interest rates rise–and marketing and customer acquisition budgets tighten–retailers are more eager than ever to find ways to grow predictably. Bluecore’s technology is designed for the unique challenges of retail, enabling retailers to improve return on ad spend and lifetime value in the face of increasing goals and strained budgets. Bluecore has tapped Grunberg to educate the market on why verticalized technology is critical to scaling ecommerce revenue for retailers that have made significant investments in collecting customer data–but whose ability to grow is dependent on unlocking its value.

“Right now we’re at the beginning of a mass migration toward verticalized technology–in retail and beyond,” said Jason Grunberg, CMO at Bluecore. “For retailers who need to grow in the highly competitive ecommerce space, a general marketing technology lacking vertical specific expertise won’t address their nuanced challenges. Especially in retail, where margins can be razor thin, brands need precision to drive the outcomes that lead to profitable revenue generation. Bluecore’s retail technology was designed specifically to deliver and scale these results for the industry’s largest retailers.”

“Bluecore is entering a period of growth, both as a company and within the retail industry we serve,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. “We’ve seen time and time again that unpredictable circumstances can result in major opportunities for retailers. Retailers experienced unprecedented digital growth during the Covid-19 pandemic followed by a period of economic uncertainty and inflation. Our technology creates new growth opportunities by using retailers’ own data to transform some of their hardest times into their most lucrative growth periods. Jason has been at the helm of other high-growth companies as they scale their go-to market efforts to match their ambitions. We’re confident in his ability to leverage Bluecore’s significant track record to further expand adoption of our technology by major retailers whose only path to ecommerce growth is large-scale shopper activation.”

Grunberg is the newest addition to Bluecore’s growing C-Suite, which it has hand-selected to guide its path to increased market share in the marketing technology space. The company has prioritized the hiring of executive team members who intimately understand what retailers need, due to their previous work for or with retail companies. Other recent Bluecore C-Suite appointments include Pat Deskin, CRO; Ryan Deutsch, CCO; Sherene Hilal, CPO; and Michelle McComb, CFO.

