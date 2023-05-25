Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,329 in the last 365 days.

Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTER, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
June 6 - 8, 2023
Chicago, IL

Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at 4:20 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Gunstream and Lowell plan to discuss Company highlights, its product portfolio, market trends, key growth drivers, and long-term market opportunities.

A live audio webcast of this presentation may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.teknova.com/. Webcasts are available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after each event.

ABOUT TEKNOVA  
Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

 


Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-637-1100

Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
smichelmore@macdougall.bio
+1 781-235-3060

Media Contact
Jennifer Henry  
Senior Vice President, Marketing 
jenn.henry@teknova.com  
+1 831-313-1259 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more