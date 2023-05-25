MeMed: Nutex Health Announces Agreement with MeMed to Adopt Pioneering MeMed BV® Test Across its Network of 19 sites

/EIN News/ -- Nutex Health Announces Agreement with MeMed to Adopt Pioneering MeMed BV® Test Across its Network of 19 sites

Following successful partnerships with Tucson ER & Hospital and Tulsa ER & Hospital, Nutex Health will expand access to 19 hospitals to pioneering FDA-cleared technology that distinguishes viral from bacterial infection in 15 minutes

HOUSTON and HAIFA, Israel, May 25, 2023 – Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a distinguished physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system, and MeMed, a pioneer in the burgeoning field of advanced host response technologies, announce today a strategic partnership that expands access to the trailblazing MeMed BV test. The test distinguishes viral from bacterial infections in 15 minutes and applies machine learning to translate the complex signaling of the immune system into simple, actionable diagnostic insights. MeMed's technology helps physicians enhance patient management and make better informed antibiotic treatment decisions.

The agreement follows successful agreements between MeMed and Nutex Health hospitals Tucson ER & Hospital and Tulsa ER & Hospital, demonstrating the value this technology brings to the emergency room. Nutex Health is comprised of 19 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in eight states and a primary care-centric risk bearing physician network. This partnership has been structured to ensure a strong foundation for successful collaboration and growth.

Michael Chang, M.D., Nutex Health Chief Medical Officer, said, “Nutex Health’s mission is to provide accessible and exceptional concierge-level healthcare to patients throughout the markets we serve. This partnership will allow our clinicians to better decipher between viral and bacterial infections, improving our use of antibiotics and providing our patients the best possible service.”

Dr. Eran Eden, CEO and Co-founder of MeMed, said, “We are thrilled to be expanding access to our innovative MeMed BV technology to more patients throughout Nutex Health’s state-of-the-art network. Importantly, this marks another crucial step forward in making MeMed BV standard of care, changing the way the world prescribes antibiotics and most importantly improving patient outcomes.”

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 1911, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 19 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

About MeMed BV and MeMed Key

Bacterial and viral infections have similar symptoms which can present challenges for physicians when determining the appropriate use of antibiotics. The FDA cleared MeMed BV is a diagnostic test developed to address management of patients with acute infection in different clinical settings including Emergency Departments. MeMed BV utilizes machine learning to integrate measurements of three host-immune proteins (TRAIL, IP-10, and CRP) to determine the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections. The MeMed BV technology has been thoroughly validated in multiple clinical studies and real-world evidence around the world.



About MeMed

At MeMed , our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. By leveraging expertise in host-response profiling and machine-learning algorithms, MeMed is creating a portfolio of tests that address tough clinical dilemmas.

