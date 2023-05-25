Submit Release
Zai Lab Announces Participation in June Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Friday, June 9, 2023, 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m. PT
Location: Dana Point, California

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Christine Chiou / Lina Zhang
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 136 8257 6943
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Jennifer Chang / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 917 446 3140 / +86 185 0015 5011
jennifer.chang@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com


