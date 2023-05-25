Syneos Health Appoints Batisha Anson to Global Head, Patient Diversity and Health Equity

Newly Created Role Demonstrates Commitment to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials and Commercialization Across Organization

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Batisha Anson to the newly created role of Global Head of Patient Diversity and Health Equity. In this role, Anson will advance Syneos Health’s goal to improve diverse representation of patient populations to provide more equitable access to therapies and innovative science. She will help inform diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategies for investigator sites, patient experience, access, launch and more, accelerating efforts to advance patient diversity in clinical trials and commercial programs.



“Today, it is more important than ever that we reinforce the importance of diversity, equity and representation in the work we do – and our workplace – to enable our customers’ success,” said Michelle Keefe, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “Batisha is a top industry talent with a clear vision for how we continue to advance health equity and patient representation. I’m excited to name Batisha to this newly created role where she will be instrumental in driving DE&I for our customers, colleagues, and the communities where we work and live.”

Anson brings more than 20 years of health communications expertise to the position. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President at Biosector 2 leading multiple DE&I initiatives, including DE&I strategic frameworks, leadership communications and employee engagement plans for several of the agency’s top biopharma customers. Anson started her professional career at MSL and has been with Syneos Health for more than two decades, having initially joined Chandler Chicco Agency. An advocate for DE&I, Anson’s career has focused on helping to address health stigmas and inequities for underrepresented communities designing inclusive solutions.

Anson has supported Syneos Health’s DE&I programs, including the Company’s internal DE&I Council, the Diversity Action Collab which connects customer solutions, and the Patient Voice Consortium that defines best practices to co-create clinical trial designs, access initiatives and commercialization and launch strategies. She’s a member of multiple ERGs and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rhode Island in Communications and Sociology.

“Syneos Health is fully invested in supporting DE&I through an inclusive culture and community actions,” said Anson. “I’m excited and honored to take on this new role and continue to work alongside talented and committed individuals to advance diverse representation, access and equitable treatment for all people.”

Syneos Health was recently acknowledged by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity in 2023.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.