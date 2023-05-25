Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Awarded on the USA Today America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This inaugural award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the USA Today website.

USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List represents the leading 400 companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021, as calculated by their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions as a ratio of revenue. Lincoln Electric was one of 31 companies awarded within the Capital Goods category.

“We are pleased to be named as one of America’s Climate Leaders, which recognizes how we have advanced our operational efficiency and lowered our carbon emissions as we grow our business,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award reinforces the strong execution of our sustainability initiatives which align to our broader Higher Standard 2025 Strategy and our Company’s purpose of operating to a higher standard to build a better world.”

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

