Ukraine: sports complex for people with disabilities renovated with EU support opens in Poltava Oblast

The Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities opened on 24 May in Reshetylivka, Poltava Oblast, after having undergone extensive reconstruction within the European Investment Bank’s Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.

The centre will provide a full range of rehabilitation services for more than 300 children and young people with musculoskeletal, visual, hearing, physical, and mental development disorders. It will also train highly qualified athletes to join Ukraine’s national teams of paralympic and deaflympic (international competition for deaf athletes) sports.

The reconstruction started in April 2021 and continued amidst the full-scale war after February 2022.

“We are proud of our athletes who became winners in many prestigious international competitions,” Kolos Director Serhii Kot’man said. “With the reconstruction of the facility, we can now provide more opportunities for our athletes to train and compete at the highest level.”

The work included strengthening the foundation of the building, adding an extra floor, installing thermal insulation and improving the area. The windows and doors were replaced, and the new ventilation, lighting, power, and water supply networks were installed. The installation of a fully accessible elevator, corridors, and entryways for people with disabilities made the building fully inclusive.

The renovation is an initiative of the European Union, its bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Poltava Oblast Administration, Poltava Oblast Council, and with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine (UNDP).

It was financed through a €930,000 EIB loan supported with €220,000 from the Poltava Oblast.

Find out more

Press release