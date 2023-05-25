Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size to reach USD 4.83 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surgical drapes and gowns prevent infections, driving market growth by ensuring a sterile environment during surgeries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical drapes and gowns market size was USD 3.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The rise in the use of disposable surgical coverings and gowns, stricter regulations, and rising improvements in the control of infections by using surgical drapes and gowns during operations are all driven by the rise in chronic illnesses, rising population awareness of cleanliness and health, increase in major market participants strategic initiatives, and increase in government spending on healthcare which are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the surgical drapes and gowns market.

Drapes and surgical gowns protect the surgeon while minimizing the spread of infectious pathogens to and from a patient's wound. The ability of a surgical textile to prevent the transmission of infection during both wet and dry procedures is measured by its barrier performance.

The key factor influencing the surgical drapes and gowns market revenue growth is the rise in surgical operations related to sports injuries, accidents, and cardiac surgeries because of the rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and other chronic ailments where surgery is being recommended as required. Surgical gowns and drapes are also in great demand due to the expanding need for patient and healthcare worker protection, as well as the prevalence of surgical site infections.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The surgical drapes segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical drapes prevent contamination from direct contact with unsterilized surfaces and maintain the hygiene of the equipment used for patient treatments and the surrounding patient and the treatment center also.

Technology advancements in infection control and prevention technology are reducing secondary complications and the onset of other illnesses in patients and medical centers.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Patients with chronic illnesses and those needing imminent surgery are increasingly choosing highly regarded, hygienically kept, well-equipped medical facilities.

This is done to prevent secondary complications in pre-and post-operative conditions or therapeutic regimens.

North America market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022 This is attributed to a growing number of partnerships between different technical and logistics companies for product distribution as per customer requirements and emergencies and gaining market demands and insights, especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued revenue growth of the market in this region.

Leading Players Profile in the Report

3M, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Steris PLC., Medline Industries, Inc., Rhysley Group and Amaryllis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

The global surgical drapes and gowns market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Smart Agriculture sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Reusable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Minimal (AAMI Level 1)

Low (AAMI Level 2)

Moderate (AAMI Level 3)

High (AAMI Level 4)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular

General

Laparoscopy

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

