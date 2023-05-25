National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Invites Cancer Survivors to Join a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 4

For the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®, people will unite to recognize cancer survivors and raise awareness of cancer survivorship challenges.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 4, 2023, people around the world will unite to recognize cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship, as part of the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a worldwide Celebration of Life held annually on the first Sunday in June. On this day, people in hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad will join in solidarity with cancer survivors to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges these cancer survivors face because of their disease and to celebrate life.

According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the celebration, “A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.”

On National Cancer Survivors Day®, cancer survivors will share stories of how surviving cancer has affected their lives. And communities will come together to stand with these survivors and make a commitment to help lessen the burdens a cancer diagnosis brings.

The NCSD Foundation wants to send the message that surviving cancer is not the end of the story. All cancer survivors deserve a good quality of life, for the whole of their lives. Help raise awareness for cancer survivors by sharing a post like this one to your social media pages on Sunday, June 4:

Surviving cancer is something to celebrate, but it’s not the end of the story. Cancer changes your health and your life forever. Today, on National Cancer Survivors Day, let’s #CelebrateLife and raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. #NCSD2023

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is encouraging everyone – cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and friends – to join the worldwide celebration. To find out how your community is celebrating, contact the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. You can also host a celebration of your own using the resources available through the National Cancer Survivors Day® website, ncsd.org.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, along with NCSD 2023 national supporters 2seventy bio, Alercell, Inc., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Aveo Oncology, Convatec, Coping with Cancer magazine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elekta, Exelixis, Gamida Cell, GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen, Novocure, Servier, and Springworks Therapeutics is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. Visit NCSD.org to learn more.