Motion Control Market to Reach USD 27.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% By Emergen Research

Rising demand for highly automated manufacturing systems in various sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 15.59 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in advanced technologies in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motion control market refers to a wide range of technologies used in the control and automation of machinery and equipment. These technologies are designed to precisely control the movement of machines and are commonly used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, robotics, and manufacturing. The global motion control market size was USD Billion 15.59 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global motion control market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to a number of drivers and growth factors. One of the key drivers of the motion control market is the increasing demand for automation in various industries. Automation can help to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce labor costs, and improve safety in manufacturing processes. As a result, there is a growing need for motion control systems to automate and optimize these processes. Additionally, the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive further demand for motion control systems as they are an essential component of smart factories and connected devices. However, there are also some restraints that may impact the growth of the motion control market. One of the main challenges is the high cost of implementing motion control systems, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets. Another challenge is the increasing complexity of motion control systems, which requires highly skilled professionals to design, implement, and maintain these systems.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The packaging and labelling segment accounted for significantly rapid revenue CAGR in 2022. Motion control in packing is time-consuming, and labor-intensive tasks such as reprogramming commonly restrict its potential. Motion control is meant to drive automation's adaptability. In a conventional packaging automation system, a new line of code must be written for the machine to adjust to a changed procedure or package size.

The automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. A vital element and enabler for fully automated and self-driving cars is motion control. It is a plug-and-play system that consists of software that is integrated into an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) and allows for both transverse and lateral vehicle movements.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising automation and emerging trends in controlling movement are artificial vision, which is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

On 25 May 2021, IQ Motion Control launched a new range of servo motors for industrial applications. The company's proprietary technology, which was developed in the robotics lab at the University of Pennsylvania, combines distinctive hardware designs with cutting-edge calibrating and control software to produce a high-end motor performance at a competitive price.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Estun Automation Co., Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co.

Global Motion Control Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Actuators & Mechanical Systems

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electromechanical

Drivers

Motors

Servo Motor

Stepper Motor

Motion Controllers

Sensors and Feedback Devices

Software & Services

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Closed-Loop System

Open-Loop System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling

Robotics

Packaging & Labelling

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

