Submersible Pump Market is anticipated to reach USD 27,260.6 Million in 2032, GIS Report

The Submersible Pump Market size was USD 16,476.4 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 27,260.6 Million in 2032, growing at a rate of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

A submersible pump is a pump that is designed to be submerged in water. The pump is hermetically sealed so that the water does not enter the pump. The pump is powered by an electric motor that is connected to the pump by a power cord. The motor is sealed inside the pump so that it is protected from water. The pump is designed to operate underwater and to pump water from one location to another.

Market Trends

There are four key trends in submersible pump technology:

1. Increased Efficiency: Submersible pumps have become increasingly efficient in recent years. This is due to advances in manufacturing and design, as well as the use of more efficient materials.

2. Lighter Weight: Submersible pumps have also become much lighter in weight. This is due to the use of lighter materials, such as plastics and composites.

3. Smaller Size: Submersible pumps have also become much smaller in size. This is due to the use of smaller motors and pumps, as well as advances in manufacturing and design.

4. Increased Reliability: Submersible pumps have also become much more reliable in recent years. This is due to the use of more reliable materials and components, as well as advances in manufacturing and design.

Market Drivers

There are many factors that contribute to the growth of the submersible pump market. Some of the key drivers include:

1. Rapid industrialization and urbanization: With the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization, the demand for submersible pumps has increased significantly. These pumps are used in a variety of industries, including construction, mining, and oil and gas.

2. Increasing demand from agriculture: Submersible pumps are also widely used in agriculture for irrigation purposes. The increasing demand from the agriculture sector is one of the key drivers of the submersible pump market.

3. Rising demand from the wastewater treatment industry: Submersible pumps are used in wastewater treatment plants for the treatment of sewage and industrial effluent. The rising demand from the wastewater treatment industry is one of the key drivers of the submersible pump market.

4. Stringent environmental regulations: Stringent environmental regulations, such as the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act, have led to the increased use of submersible pumps in a variety of applications, such as water supply and treatment, wastewater treatment, and others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Electrical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

By Power Rating

Below 1 HP

1-5 HP

6-15 HP

Above 15 HP

By Operation

Single Stage

Multi Stage

By Sector

Agriculture

Industrial

Wastewater

Construction & Mining

Oil, Gas, and Power

Others

Domestic

Municipal

Clean Water

Wastewater

By Solution

New Sales

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Kubota Corporation

Wacker Neuson Group

Atlas Copco AB

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Xylem Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Grundfos

Sulzer AG

The Weir Group PLC

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

