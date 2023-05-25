Submersible Pump Market is anticipated to reach USD 27,260.6 Million in 2032, GIS Report
The Submersible Pump Market size was USD 16,476.4 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 27,260.6 Million in 2032, growing at a rate of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.
A submersible pump is a pump that is designed to be submerged in water. The pump is hermetically sealed so that the water does not enter the pump. The pump is powered by an electric motor that is connected to the pump by a power cord. The motor is sealed inside the pump so that it is protected from water. The pump is designed to operate underwater and to pump water from one location to another.
Market Trends
There are four key trends in submersible pump technology:
1. Increased Efficiency: Submersible pumps have become increasingly efficient in recent years. This is due to advances in manufacturing and design, as well as the use of more efficient materials.
2. Lighter Weight: Submersible pumps have also become much lighter in weight. This is due to the use of lighter materials, such as plastics and composites.
3. Smaller Size: Submersible pumps have also become much smaller in size. This is due to the use of smaller motors and pumps, as well as advances in manufacturing and design.
4. Increased Reliability: Submersible pumps have also become much more reliable in recent years. This is due to the use of more reliable materials and components, as well as advances in manufacturing and design.
Market Drivers
There are many factors that contribute to the growth of the submersible pump market. Some of the key drivers include:
1. Rapid industrialization and urbanization: With the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization, the demand for submersible pumps has increased significantly. These pumps are used in a variety of industries, including construction, mining, and oil and gas.
2. Increasing demand from agriculture: Submersible pumps are also widely used in agriculture for irrigation purposes. The increasing demand from the agriculture sector is one of the key drivers of the submersible pump market.
3. Rising demand from the wastewater treatment industry: Submersible pumps are used in wastewater treatment plants for the treatment of sewage and industrial effluent. The rising demand from the wastewater treatment industry is one of the key drivers of the submersible pump market.
4. Stringent environmental regulations: Stringent environmental regulations, such as the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act, have led to the increased use of submersible pumps in a variety of applications, such as water supply and treatment, wastewater treatment, and others.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Electrical
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
By Power Rating
Below 1 HP
1-5 HP
6-15 HP
Above 15 HP
By Operation
Single Stage
Multi Stage
By Sector
Agriculture
Industrial
Wastewater
Construction & Mining
Oil, Gas, and Power
Others
Domestic
Municipal
Clean Water
Wastewater
By Solution
New Sales
Aftermarket
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
The Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
The Middle East
Africa
Key Players
Kubota Corporation
Wacker Neuson Group
Atlas Copco AB
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Xylem Inc.
Ebara Corporation
Grundfos
Sulzer AG
The Weir Group PLC
Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
