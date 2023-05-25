Global Demand for Driver Safety Systems Market Size Will Surpass $23.1 Bn by 2030 at 8.0% CAGR | Zion Market Research

[220+ Pages Report] The Global Driver Safety Systems Market size was is estimated to grow from $12.5 billion in 2022 to $23.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Takata Corp, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Raytheon Co., FLIR Systems Inc., Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Driver Safety Systems Market By Type (Lane Departure Warning System, Driver Alertness Detection System, Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication, Electronic Stability Control, Eye-Tracking/Blink-Monitoring, Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor, And Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

How big is the Driver Safety Systems Industry?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Driver Safety Systems Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Driver Safety Systems?

Driver safety systems, also known as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are technological innovations designed to make roads safer. These systems use sensors, cameras, and other advanced technology to assist drivers and reduce the risk of accidents. Common features include lane departure warning, collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection. Lane Departure Warning warns drivers when they unintentionally leave their lane, while Forward Collision Warning provides timely warnings when a potential collision is detected.

Global Driver Safety Systems Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Adaptive cruise control helps maintain a safe following distance, and blind spot detection warns drivers when the vehicle is in its blind spot. Driver safety systems are valuable tools that promote safer driving habits and significantly reduce traffic accidents and save lives on the road.

The global driver safety systems market is driven by the growing demand for enhanced driver experience and road safety. In order to enhance convenience and safety, these systems offer drivers advanced features like collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection.

Opportunities

There are opportunities for market expansion and innovation presented by the rising demand for these technologies.

Restraints

There are difficulties as well faced by the driver safety systems industry. Incorporating these frameworks into existing vehicles can be complicated and exorbitant. Standardization and regulation are also necessary to guarantee compatibility and consistent performance among various manufacturers. The successful adoption of driver safety systems and their widespread implementation depends on overcoming these obstacles.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 23.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.0% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Takata Corp, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Raytheon Co., FLIR Systems Inc., Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, East Joy Long Motor Airbag Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, and Infineon Technologies AG among others. Key Segment By Type, By Vehicle Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Driver Safety Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global driver safety systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into lane departure warning systems, driver alertness detection systems, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, electronic stability control, eye-tracking/blink-monitoring, pressure/angle steering sensor, and others. The eye-tracking/blink-monitoring segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Eye-tracking technology allows real-time monitoring of the driver's gaze and attention, which allows for more accurate detection of driver fatigue, distraction, and sleep. This advanced feature is gaining traction because it can improve road safety and prevent accidents caused by driver negligence. Growing awareness of the importance of driver monitoring systems and continuous advancements in eye-tracking technology is driving the growth of this segment in the market.

Based on vehicle type, the driver safety systems industry is bifurcated into commercial and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. With an increasing focus on road safety and the growing demand for advanced safety features, car manufacturers are integrating driver safety systems into their vehicles. These systems offer better protection and comfort to passengers, improving their overall driving experience. In addition, increasing consumer awareness and government regulations emphasizing passenger safety are contributing to the steady growth of this segment.

The global Driver Safety Systems market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lane Departure Warning System

Driver Alertness Detection System

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication

Electronic Stability Control

Eye-tracking/Blink-monitoring

Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Driver Safety Systems market include -

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

Takata Corp

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd

Autoliv Inc

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Delphi Automotive LLP

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

Raytheon Co.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

East Joy Long Motor Airbag Co. Ltd.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Among Others.

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Driver Safety Systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Driver Safety Systems market size was valued at around US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 23.1 billion by 2030.

The growing number of fatalities across the globe in road accidents is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the eye-tracking/blink-monitoring segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating driver safety systems market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Key factors behind this growth are rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and road safety awareness. Governments in the region also impose strict safety requirements that encourage the adoption of driver restraint. The growing demand for passenger cars along with the advancement of automotive technologies is boosting the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea creates a favorable environment for the development and integration of driver safety systems. In addition, the emphasis on intelligent transportation and the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the region will contribute to the expansion of the market. The Asia-Pacific region with its large population and growing vehicle sales offers significant opportunities for the development of the driver safety systems market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

On February 10, 2023, Mobileye announced the development of a new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) System-on-Chip (SoC) EyeQ6. EyeQ6 is designed to offer higher performance and advanced features that improve object detection and classification and increase perception accuracy. This development demonstrates his Mobileye commitment to pushing the boundaries of ADAS technology and further improving road safety.

On April 25, 2023, Bosch unveiled its latest driver safety innovation called Virtual Visor. Virtual Visor replaces a car's traditional sun visor with a transparent LCD panel that uses AI algorithms to selectively block the sun's glare, ensuring optimal visibility for the driver. The technology aims to reduce driver distraction and improve road safety. The virtual visor demonstrates Bosch's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into the driver's safety system to provide a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

