[Latest News] Neuroendoscopy Market Size Worth USD 350.40 Million At A CAGR 5.9% in 2032 | Emergen Research

Neuroendoscopy Market Trends – Increasing awareness and interest in minimally invasive surgeries

Neuroendoscopy Market Size – USD 198.22 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neuroendoscopy market size was USD 198.22 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing geriatric population, rising interest in minimally invasive procedures, increasing popularity of neuroendoscopic surgery relative to conventional brain surgery, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies, and increasing technological advancements are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the neuroendoscopy market.

Neuroendoscopy Market, By Application, By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Patient Age (Adult, Pediatric), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region Forecast to 2032

Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses a thin, tube-like instrument called an endoscope to visualize and treat conditions of the central nervous system (CNS). The endoscope is inserted into a small incision in the skull or spine and can be used to diagnose and treat a variety of conditions, including brain tumors, hydrocephalus, and spinal cord injuries.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the major factors driving the growth of the neuroendoscopy market. According to the World Health Organization, neurological disorders are the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. The prevalence of these disorders is expected to increase in the coming years, due to the aging population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The Transnasal Neuroendoscopy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Transnasal endoscopic transsphenoidal methods are an essential method for the removal of skull base tumors in adults. These methods are desirable, particularly in young infants since transnasal endoscopic techniques are less intrusive than craniotomies. In this method, a narrow, less than 6 mm-diameter endoscope is inserted through the nose, and it is an upper endoscopy method.

The rigid neuroendoscopes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The most popular variety of neuroendoscopes in the market is the rigid neuroendoscopes. These are used in the majority of surgical endoscopic operations, enabling endoscopists to view pathological changes or the surface of organs even more clearly than with the naked eye while avoiding substantial bodily incisions. Moreover, rigid neuroendoscopes frequently have a number of high-resolution optical glass rod lenses.

On 9 August 2021, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., a company that provides navigation and delivery to the brain as part of its global therapy-enabling platform, announced that it has partnered with German surgical equipment industry pioneer adeor medical AG for powered neurosurgical drill solutions.

Some major companies in the global market report include Braun Melsungen AG, Ackermann, adeor medical AG, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Schindler, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., LocaMed, Clarus RCM, Olympus Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global neuroendoscopy market on the basis of application, product type, usage, patient age, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Reusable

Disposable

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Neuroendoscopy Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Neuroendoscopy Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

