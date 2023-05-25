TELA Bio to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 12:30 pm ET on June 7th, 2023. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

