Revolutionizing Energy Storage: voltWALL Announces First US Installer Recruitment Roadshow

/EIN News/ -- CORTLAND, N.Y., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- voltWALL, a leading innovator in the energy storage industry, is thrilled to announce its first installer recruitment roadshow for the U.S., scheduled to take place in July 2023. As voltWALL prepares for its U.S. rollout, the company has observed a strong market and growing interest in its groundbreaking energy storage module, xBlade.



"We are very excited to enter the high-growth U.S. market," said Aldo Grech, founder and CEO of voltWALL. "We are highly encouraged by the federal government's commitment to renewables, as well as the support from various state governments. Most importantly, we are inspired by the people on the ground who have shown leadership in their desire to adopt renewable energy technologies."

The xBlade module is a revolutionary 1.2 kWh liquid thermally managed energy storage unit weighing only 20 kgs. It offers a safe, reliable and long-life solution that can be easily interconnected to form energy storage systems of virtually any size. Compared to traditional alternatives like the Tesla Powerwall, the xBlade's lightweight design simplifies transportation and installation for PV installers.

"xBlade means our customers can start small and expand their systems as their needs grow, eliminating the need to commit to larger installations from the outset," Grech added.

The concept of xBlade was developed through extensive collaboration with PV installers, along with hands-on installation experiences from voltWALL team members in their previous roles at other companies.

Prospective installation partners interested in exploring opportunities with us are invited to express their interest via our website at www.voltwall.com/contact-us . Further details regarding the roadshow will be forthcoming in a future announcement.

About voltWALL

voltWALL is a leading innovator in the energy storage industry, dedicated to providing safe, reliable and long-life solutions. The company’s groundbreaking xBlade module enables flexible scalability and ease of installation for energy storage systems.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Aldo Grech

Phone: +41 79 335 78 88

Email: aldo@voltwall.com