Accounting Software Market Size to Exceed USD 70.2 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 19.6%

Accounting Software Market

The increase in the deployment of cloud-based accounting applications further propels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global accounting software industry was pegged at $11.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $70.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of innovative technologies to improve business productivity and increase of virtual chief financial officers (CFO) to enhance business operations in small-scale to medium (SMEs) industry drive the growth of the global accounting software market. In addition, rise in trend of automation in accounting process to enhance efficacy and eliminate manual task aids the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16387

However, additional cost associated with accounting software and data security & privacy concerns impede market growth.Moreover, rise in adoption of mobile and app-based accounting software among enterprises and individuals is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario

• The outbreak of Covid-19 had a favorable impact on the adoption of accounting software due to lockdown imposed by governments of different countries. To maintain business continuity throughout the pandemic, governments and corporations were increasingly promoting work from home culture or delegating work to employees in less afflicted areas.

• The situation, on the other hand, has expedited the adoption of modern technologies like AI-powered solutions, big data, automation accounting, and analytics to control expenses while enhancing the customer experience.

• In addition, the growing need to modernize finance operations is projected to fuel accounting software market growth globally in the post-pandemic.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16387

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global accounting software market, and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous advantages offered by this on-premise deployment such as high level of data security and safety. However, cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 22.1% by 2030, owing to rise in adoption of cloud-based accounting software, due to low cost and easier maintenance.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global accounting software industry, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the developed IT infrastructure in this region, cloud-based accounting software also has seen widespread acceptance.

Procure Complete Report (315 Pges PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1ee6c310bd54710ea5ff3b08e64b2b4f

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.2%. This is owing to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, and government initiatives increased expendable income among the region's middle-income population are the key factors that power the overall economy's growth in Asia-Pacific.

By component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global accounting software market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to its numerous advantages in industries such as eliminating the manual process, streamlining the business process, and reducing time & cost.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-software-market-A16018

The services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.9% by 2030. The accounting software offers enormous benefits to the industry, such as cash flow analysis, easy tax filing, balance sheet, trial balance, invoicing, income and expense statements, and payroll, thus improving the growth of the segment.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the accounting software market, include Infor Inc., Intuit, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group Plc., SAP SE, Thomson Reuters, Xero Ltd., Zeta Software LLC, and Zoho Corporation. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16387

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter