CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Revenues for the quarter were $185 million, an increase from $171 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.04, compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were $719 million, compared to $646 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were $3.77, compared to $3.66 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

During the quarter and fiscal year, CERIS expanded work with existing and developing partners in the commercial health market. The Company has increased investment in the CERIS team, SaaS platform, and R&D. With the application of advanced technologies, workflow efficiencies have increased, ROI has grown, and the competitive position in the market has strengthened. CERIS is well-positioned and prepared to scale for the additional business.

In other areas, CorVel is moving forward quickly and intentionally, using generative AI in a closed-source data environment. The technology will be incorporated into CogencyIQ® service offerings and has extensive benefits. Most importantly, generative AI will elevate the work of claims professionals and allow more time to be spent interacting directly with injured workers. The reallocated time will ultimately improve the experience of injured workers and enhance partner outcomes.

The Company has also introduced a new virtual mailbox interface in the Provider Portal, allowing documents to be uploaded securely. In addition to data security, the virtual mailbox confirms submission with receipt and tracking, requires no manual preprocessing, and provides same-day handling from any location. This project was designed for scalability; customers now using the interface are experiencing cost savings and cost avoidance.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our commercial health-focused operation, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


   
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 		 
   
Quarter Ended   March 31, 2023     March 31, 2022  
Revenues   $ 185,443,000     $ 171,359,000  
Cost of revenues     143,492,000       128,307,000  
Gross profit     41,951,000       43,052,000  
General and administrative     19,358,000       16,793,000  
Income from operations     22,593,000       26,259,000  
Income tax provision     4,424,000       6,622,000  
Net income   $ 18,169,000     $ 19,637,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 1.06     $ 1.11  
Diluted   $ 1.04     $ 1.09  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     17,176,000       17,618,000  
Diluted     17,429,000       17,976,000  


Fiscal Year Ended   March 31, 2023     March 31, 2022  
Revenues   $ 718,562,000     $ 646,230,000  
Cost of revenues     560,303,000       494,116,000  
Gross profit     158,259,000       152,114,000  
General and administrative     73,705,000       67,602,000  
Income from operations     84,554,000       84,512,000  
Income tax provision     18,189,000       18,102,000  
Net income   $ 66,365,000     $ 66,410,000  
Earnings Per Share:            
Basic   $ 3.83     $ 3.74  
Diluted   $ 3.77     $ 3.66  
Weighted Shares            
Basic     17,328,000       17,753,000  
Diluted     17,592,000       18,127,000  


   
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 		 
   
    March 31, 2023     March 31, 2022  
Cash   $ 71,329,000     $ 97,504,000  
Customer deposits     80,022,000       69,781,000  
Accounts receivable, net     81,034,000       82,586,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses     11,385,000       15,123,000  
Property, net     82,770,000       76,268,000  
Goodwill and other assets     39,662,000       38,964,000  
Right-of-use asset, net     27,721,000       35,020,000  
Total   $ 393,923,000     $ 415,246,000  
Accounts and taxes payable   $ 15,309,000     $ 14,431,000  
Accrued liabilities     152,578,000       156,939,000  
Deferred tax liability           1,689,000  
Long-term lease liabilities     23,860,000       29,792,000  
Paid-in capital     218,703,000       201,612,000  
Treasury stock     (748,195,000 )     (654,520,000 )
Retained earnings     731,668,000       665,303,000  
Total   $ 393,923,000     $ 415,246,000  


 
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com

Primary Logo

