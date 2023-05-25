Through-Hole Passive Components Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global through-hole passive component market size is expected to reach $46.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.”
As per TBRC's through-hole passive components market forecast, the through-hole passive components market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 46.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global through-hole passive components industry is due to the rising demand for consumer electronic devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest through-hole passive components market share. Major through-hole passive components companies include Vishay Intertechnology Inc., YAGEO Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation.

Through-Hole Passive Components Market Segments
● By Component: Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Diodes, Transducers, Sensors, Other Components
● By Leads Model: Axial, Radial
● By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, IT And Telecom, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9458&type=smp

Through-hole passive component refers to a mounting method for electronic components that involves the use of leads on the components. It is inserted into holes drilled in PCBs and soldered to pads on the opposite side either by manual assembly (hand placement) or by the use of automated insertion mounting machines.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/through-hole-passive-components-global-market-report

