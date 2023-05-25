Ayurvedic Herbs Market Set to Reach USD 28.14 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand and Benefits of Natural Remedies

Reports And Data

Ayurvedic Herbs Market: Rising Health Consciousness and Chronic Disease Prevalence Drive Market Growth

Ayurvedic Herbs Market was USD 8.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.14 billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period .” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ayurvedic Herbs Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with a market value of USD 8.01 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate that the market is expected to reach USD 28.14 billion by 2032, displaying a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period. This substantial growth can be attributed to several key factors driving the market's revenue expansion.

One primary driver behind the increasing market value is the growing consumer desire for natural treatments and remedies. As people become more health-conscious, there is a rising preference for herbal and plant-based solutions. Ayurvedic herbs, known for their therapeutic properties, are gaining popularity due to their perceived safety and efficacy in treating a wide range of illnesses. The shift towards natural and holistic approaches to healthcare has played a crucial role in the market's upward trajectory.

Furthermore, the expanding knowledge of the advantages of Ayurvedic herbs has contributed to their surging demand. Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical system, emphasizes the importance of balancing the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—in the body to maintain optimal health. Ayurvedic medicines, derived from natural plants, help restore this balance and promote overall wellness. The comprehensive approach to health and well-being offered by Ayurveda has resonated with individuals seeking a holistic approach to their health concerns, further fueling the popularity of Ayurvedic herbs.

Major Companies:

Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Yunnan Baiyao Group Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Limited, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, and Herbivore Botanicals

Market Segmentation:

The Ayurvedic Herbs Market can be segmented based on various factors. Firstly, in terms of product types, the market encompasses powders, capsules, oils, tablets, and other forms. These different product types offer consumers various options to incorporate Ayurvedic herbs into their healthcare and wellness routines. The revenue generated by each product type is projected to be a significant factor in the market, with estimates from 2022 to 2032.

Furthermore, the market can also be segmented based on application. Ayurvedic herbs find applications in medicinal purposes, personal care products, and other areas. The revenue generated by these applications is expected to contribute significantly to the overall market revenue during the forecast period. The demand for Ayurvedic herbs in both medicinal and personal care applications reflects the increasing consumer inclination towards natural and herbal solutions for health and wellness.

In terms of regional outlook, the Ayurvedic Herbs Market can be divided into several key regions. In North America, countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to play a prominent role in the market's growth. Europe, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe, is also projected to contribute significantly to the market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC, is expected to witness substantial growth due to the traditional usage of Ayurvedic herbs in these regions. Latin America, led by Brazil and the rest of LATAM, as well as the Middle East & Africa, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA, are also anticipated to exhibit notable market growth.

Strategic Development:

• In 2021, Himalaya Drug Company launched a range of herbal supplements for boosting immunity, managing stress, and improving overall health. The company also launched a new line of Ayurvedic skincare products, including face washes, scrubs, and moisturizers, to cater to the growing demand for natural and herbal skincare products.

• In 2020, Dabur India Limited acquired the remaining stake in its joint venture with the Turkey-based Hobi Kozmetik Group, which specializes in hair care products. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Dabur's presence in the global hair care market and expanding its product portfolio.

